Gaming startup PlaySuper secures US$500K in seed funding

Indian gaming commerce company PlaySuper has raised US$500k in a seed funding round led by IAN Angel Fund and 100X.VC. The round saw participation from prominent angel investors, including Uday Sodhi, KRS Jamwal, Pratham Mittal, Rajit Bhattacharya, and Ankit Das, among others.

The capital will be utilised to accelerate product development, expand market reach, and strengthen hiring. PlaySuper is set to launch its next-gen, hyper-personalised in-game store, allowing seamless integration without requiring updates. The company also plans to expand into Southeast Asia (SEA) within six months, followed by Mena and Latam regions. Additionally, it will bring in a product head and expand its B2B partnerships team to onboard more gaming studios.

Founded in April 2024 and headquartered in Gurgaon, PlaySuper enables gamers to shop inside their favourite games while playing, integrating real-world shopping experiences within mobile games. This unlocks a new monetisation model for game developers, the company believes.

“Gaming is the largest form of entertainment today, yet mobile game retention remains an unsolved problem. At PlaySuper, we’re flipping the script—gamers don’t just play for fun, they play to shop. With this funding, we’re doubling down on product innovation and strategic partnerships to make in-game commerce mainstream. The future of gaming is interactive, rewarding, and commerce-driven, and PlaySuper is leading that change,” said PlaySuper co-founder & COO Shouradeep Chakraborty.

“The gaming industry in India is growing. Retention and monetisation continue to be major obstacles. PlaySuper is setting the standard for a new business model that combines gaming and commerce in a way that benefits both developers and players. We are confident in the founding team’s capacity to spearhead this change due to their extensive industry knowledge and execution skills,” said IAN Group co-founder Padmaja Ruparel.

The founding team, Shouradeep, Upamanyu, and Abhir are lifelong gamers and second-time entrepreneurs with a track record of building successful tech-driven businesses. Shouradeep and Upamanyu previously co-founded LectureNotes, an edtech platform that raised $2.5 million in 2022, demonstrating their ability to build and scale high-impact ventures. They bring extensive experience from gaming, Web3, and edtech sectors, and have identified a massive whitespace opportunity at the intersection of gaming, fintech, and commerce.

PlaySuper was born out of a deep passion for gaming and a vision to address the biggest challenge in mobile gaming player retention. With 98 per cent churn rates among Indian mobile gamers, the company introduces a solution that embeds real-world rewards within games, keeping players engaged while enabling developers to monetise effectively.

In India alone, the gaming industry is projected to grow beyond five billion dollar, yet monetisation challenges persist. Unlike the ad-based or in-app purchase models, PlaySuper introduces a gaming commerce ecosystem, where players can earn tangible rewards while playing.

With early partnerships already in place with leading gaming studios, the company is ready to disrupt the industry by making in-game commerce a mainstream revenue model. Over the next year, the company will focus on launching its in-game store, scaling its reach into new markets, and deepening its collaborations with game developers.