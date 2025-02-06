Ryan Gould and Robert “Bobby” Voltaggio will head Warner Bros. Discovery’s US advertising sales 

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced that Ryan Gould and Robert “Bobby” Voltaggio have been named US advertising sales presidents.

The duo will lead the company’s complete sales portfolio for both networks and streaming, including sports, news, client partnerships, digital sales, research, marketing and brand solutions, commercial operations, and strategy. They will be based at WBD’s advertising sales headquarters at Hudson Yards, New York, and will lead the unit’s nationwide team, including offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, and Knoxville, TN.

“We had a very strong pool of external applicants for this role, but given the rapidly evolving advertising market, we also recognised the need to fundamentally change how we service our clients and agency partners,” said WBD chief revenue and strategy officer Bruce Campbell. “Ryan and Bobby have been instrumental leaders in driving our business since the merger, and are innovative, decisive, and team-oriented in all that they do. They will take our existing, strong foundation and reshape our overall sales strategy. These changes will be transformative to our business.”

Gould will serve as US advertising sales, go to market president and Voltaggio will serve as the US advertising sales, platform monetisation president. Both will report to Campbell, who will continue to be involved in the unit and hold key relationships with the company’s strategic partners and clients.

Gould joined the company in 2012 when Turner Broadcasting purchased Bleacher Report, where he was sales director for the hugely popular digital sports platform. He held growing leadership positions at Turner and WarnerMedia, culminating in being named streaming, digital, and advanced advertising sales and client partnerships head at WBD in 2023. He is a University of Massachusetts, Boston graduate and lives with his family in Summit, NJ.

Voltaggio is a company veteran who joined Discovery in 2005 in ad sales pricing and planning. He was a critical component of the sales leadership team during the company’s rise to become one of the most successful network brand operators. He was promoted to revenue and operations head in 2019 and held that position until today. He began his career at AMC Networks in 2002 and is a graduate of Marist University. He resides in Carmel, NY with his family.

Both appointments are effective immediately. Campbell, Gould, and Voltaggio will all present at Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2025 Upfront Presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden the morning of 14 May.