Budapest’s animation and VFX house Ionart Studio expands business in North America 

Ionart Studio Ltd. has rebranded as Ionart Studios, establishing a new global identity for the European-based studio as they look to expand business in North America and beyond.

Established in Budapest by a team of award-winning creatives in 2009, Ionart Studios has grown from a boutique studio to one of the most recognised full-service animation and VFX studios in the region. They are known for their work in commercials featuring some of the most iconic international brands from Lexus to HBO, game cinematics for mega franchises like Warhammer and Call of Duty, episodic content, and feature films. Most recently, the studio completed work on the sci-fi drama series Halo from Paramount Plus and Semmelweis, a film from Academy Award Nominee Lajos Koltai.

As a part of its expansion strategy, the studio has partnered with Los Angeles-based Emmy award-winning visual effects professional Mark Nazal who takes on a business development executive and consulting VFX supervisor role focused on leading the North American expansion. With over a decade of experience working in various supervisory and department head roles, Nazal looks to introduce Ionart’s brand of excellence to studios and productions seeking a competitive advantage.

“As a creative myself, I’m excited to share what Ionart has to offer clients looking for a new world-class vendor,” said Nazal.

“Ionart Studios continues to grow and I’m proud to embark on this next chapter for the studio as we look to bring innovative solutions for productions of every scale across the world,” said partner and VFX supervisor Balázs Drenkovics who joined the company in 2017 after being a part of various Oscar and BAFTA-nominated projects.

Ionart Studios is headquartered at the renowned Kraft Studios in Budapest, which is known for hosting high-profile productions like Jack Ryan (Prime Video) and Gemini Man (Skydance, Paramount). The studio is certified by the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) for handling secure content and boasts modern state-of-the-art facilities to cater to both traditional VFX and virtual production workflows.

This is further complemented by a stellar team of professionals dedicated to delivering the best visual effects at a competitive price point. This production advantage is made more attractive by tax rebates from the Hungarian Film Incentive for productions that qualify.