Miraj Cinemas opens its first three-screen multiplex in Kerala

Indian multiplex chain Miraj Cinemas has unveiled its first multiplex in Kozhikode, Kerala.

This opening marks Miraj Cinemas’ debut in the state located in the newly developed Blue Diamond Mall. Miraj Cinemas Kozhikode boasts three screens, offering a total seating capacity of 489; 131 patrons in screen one, 166 in screen two (including 12 recliners), and 192 in screen three.

Mirajn Entertainment managing director Amit Sharma said, “We are delighted to introduce Miraj Cinemas to Kozhikode, marking our debut in Kerala. The inauguration of our first property in the state marks a momentous milestone for us, underscoring our steadfast commitment to providing top-notch entertainment to our valued patrons in this region. With over 50 screens currently in the fit-out stage, we eagerly anticipate the grand unveiling of new cinemas in Delhi NCR, Chennai, Patiala, Ludhiana, Indore, Alwar, Agra, Jamshedpur, and beyond. This launch underscores our commitment to expanding the company’s presence across India, with plans to introduce more properties in the southern region soon.”

Miraj Cinemas COO Bhuvnesh Mendiratta said, “Miraj Cinemas Kozhikode introduces innovative concepts to elevate the movie-watching experience. Featuring The Beanary Cafe and Chef Corner, alongside the Pop Corner and plush recliners, every visit promises an unforgettable experience. At The Beanery Cafe, our patrons enjoy our signature food and beverage offerings, while Chef Corner offers made-to-order dishes using fresh, high-quality ingredients, catering to all palates with local specialities, international flavours, and gluten-free options along with Jain cuisine.”

Each screen has Dolby 7.1 sound systems and 2K projection for crystal-clear visuals and immersive audio. Additionally, moviegoers can experience the ultimate cinematic journey with Triple Beam 3D Technology, bringing their favourite films to life like never before.