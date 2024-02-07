Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone are set to deliver a drop of content, including four new Core 6v6 maps, a new War map, a new Zombies mission, the return of Resurgence Map Fortune’s Keep, plus Ranked Play for Multiplayer and Warzone, and a new BlackCell offering.

Players can prepare to battle the horde when The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes headlines the Battle Pass along with Kate Laswell, and play as Michonne via a new Store offering.



Content that players can look forward to in Season 2:

Modern Warfare III Multiplayer:

A massive Multiplayer map offering; four new Core 6v6 maps arrive across Season 2, including three brand-new 6v6 maps and a fan-favourite remaster.

Two map variants: Ready for Hordepoint and the Vortex Mid-Season Playlist, explore two otherworldly-themed map variants based on Skidrow and Terminal.

New War map: Assault a downtown Urzikstan skyscraper from the skies. Welcome to Operation Tin Man.

Six game modes: Bring home a win in team gun game; quick scope your way to victory in Snipers Only; enjoy the return of Hordepoint and Bounty; and battle rival Juggernauts in the Juggermosh pit!

Season two ranked play: Claim the ranked play rewards you unlocked in Season one, then continue the grind with a full season and all-new rewards to earn.

New Ninja Vest: Favoring those knives only? Equip the Ninja Vest for silent running, as well as a bonus knife and throwing star ammo.

Warzone:

Resurgence Refocused: A new area of operations has opened: Fortune’s keep. Now that the remains of a massive explosion have torn the island apart, it’s up to you to sweep the area for threats, both human and undead!

Welcome Back to Fortune’s Keep: How has the island changed? We detail each of the 11 initial Points of Interest and the considerable changes contained within.

New gameplay features: A wealth of new gameplay features are coming to fortunes keep, including a limited-time contract to eradicate zombie nests, zombie power-ups, extendable bridges, and a new score tracker detailing your squad wipe streaks.

Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Resurgence: Ranked play arrives in fortune’s keep, with the same fundamentals, and uses the resurgence rules for the first time. Expect a stack of impressive rewards for your grind, and BR ranked play to come later in the year.

Modern Warfare III Zombies:

The Dark Aether Story Act Continues: Operation Deadbolt Strike Teams are tasked to confront a new anomaly in the exclusion zone.

Enter the Second Rift: Face down the largest infested stronghold you’ve encountered as you enter a new and terrifying rift.

New Challenges and Schematics: Unlock prestige levels to acquire zombie challenges and gather three new Schematics to aid your progress.

Warlord Keres: An elusive chemical warfare specialist, Keres has set up some impressive defences at the Killhouse in the Orlov Military Base. Prepare effectively before attempting to take her out.

Across all modes: