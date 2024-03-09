Bazooka Bubble Gum joins hands with DC to launch eight original digital comics

Bazooka Bubble Gum joins forces with DC to bring fans a series of eight original digital comics. The comics will roll out over the year. The world’s greatest superheroes from DC will be the first to join Bazooka Joe and his gang in The Bazookaverse.

“The Bazookaverse celebrates the brand’s deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while

delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy,” said Bazooka Companies marketing vice president Rebecca Silberfarb, “Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands’ significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!”

The first DC comic debuted on International Women’s Day, featuring two powerful women, Wonder Woman and Jane. The DC collaboration will continue in the months to come, welcoming the renowned Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Flash, and Green Lantern. The DC characters will be brought to life in the iconic Bazooka Joe comic style, featuring the classic jokes and fortunes that are widely known and loved.

The Bazookaverse will follow Bazooka Joe and His Gang as they go on their biggest adventure ever, explore new territory, and welcome more pop culture icons throughout their journey. The full digital series will be rolled out on the brand’s Instagram, Facebook and on BazookaJoe.com.

Fans will also be able to join the fun and step into ‘The Bazookaverse’ through various social media giveaways held exclusively by Bazooka throughout the year. Winning entrants will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of being drawn into a classic Bazooka Comic and receive a year’s supply of Bazooka Bubble Gum.