Boom! Studios and Blumhouse Productions to adapt ‘Something is Killing the Children’ into feature film and animated series

Boom! Studios and premier horror production house Blumhouse Productions announced that Blumhouse has secured the film and television rights to James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera’s record breaking, award-winning, and global best-selling comic book series Something is Killing the Children.
Set in a world where children can see monsters, but adults cannot, Something is Killing the Children tells the story of Erica Slaughter, a monster hunter from a mysterious organisation more concerned with keeping the secret of monsters from the world than saving their victims. Blumhouse is set to simultaneously develop the property as a live-action feature film and an adult animated television series.
The animated series will be adapted and executively produced by co-creator James Tynion IV, with fellow co-creator Werther Dell’Edera serving as co-executive producer and visual development consultant. Boom! Studios development president Stephen Christy, along with James Tynion IV will produce the feature film, with Adam Yoelin and Mette Norkjaer serving as executive producers and Werther Dell’Edera as co-producer.
“Something is Killing the Children is the comic book that changed my life and career forever.” said Tynion IV, “Finding a partner who understood the potential of Erica Slaughter and the world Werther Dell’Edera and I have built was crucial, and we have found that partner in Jason Blum. Nobody understands horror better than Blumhouse, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we all have planned together.”
“Developing Something Is Killing the Children with Blumhouse is a milestone for Boom! Studios,” said Christy. “In this deal, Jason Blum has shown a real commitment to putting James and Werther’s vision first, which means everything to us. We’ve been on this journey with them since the very first issue, and to now partner with Blumhouse to bring their world to film and television feels like the culmination of years of belief in this story.”
The overwhelming success has allowed Boom! Studios to commit to at least a 100-issue run for Something is Killing the Children. At New York Comic-Con in 2025, a new event series Fall of the House of Slaughter leading up to the release of the landmark 50th issue in 2026, was announced.