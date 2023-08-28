For the new Boom! Studios comic Animal Pound, writers Tom King of Batman and Peter Gross, co-creator of American Jesus, team together.

The new series, which is based on George Orwell’s book Animal Farm, will provide readers a contemporary interpretation of the well-known tale. The studio stated, “Visionaries King and Gross give us an updated version of Animal Farm for 21st century America, where a two-party system gives way to fear and fascism in this can’t-miss event series.” For Animal Pound, Clayton Cowles, a letterer, and colourist Tamra Bonvillain will work alongside King and Gross.

King discussed how challenging it was to compose a novel this complex, but he also emphasised that the project was worthwhile. He said, “Animal Pound is the most ambitious story I’ve ever told, and I feel like a fool for trying to do it. But the story came to me strong, and with Peter drawing, I know we’ll pull it off; we’ll make something as insane, stunning, and frightful as the times we live in.”

Series artist Gross said, “Tom’s pitch for Animal Pound was the best pitch I’ve ever read (and I’ve read some great ones!). I was instantly on board and can’t wait to see it out in the world!”

Boom! Studio’s executive editor Eric Harburn said, “Animal Pound isn’t just a comic book event – it’s a literary event, from four of our medium’s boldest storytellers. Tom, Peter, Tamra, and Clayton know the gravity of following in the footsteps of Orwell, arguably the 20th century’s most prescient author. And let me tell you: they are up to the challenge.”

The official synopsis of the comics reads: When animals grow tired of being caged, killed, and sold off–it’s only a matter of time before they’ve had enough. After an uprising puts the animals in control of a pound, they quickly find themselves as comrades–united against everything that walks on two legs. But with this newfound power comes a sudden challenge: how best to lay the groundwork for this new democracy.

On 20 December 2023, comicbook stores will be offering Animal Pound #1.