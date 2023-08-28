Premier developer of visual effects plugins and applications Boris FX announces the acquisition of SynthEyes from Andersson Technologies. The acquisition builds upon the company’s commitment to delivering plugins and applications to feature film, streaming and broadcast post-production professionals.

SynthEyes’ standalone 3D tracking application allows VFX artists to perform complex 3D set extensions, place CG characters into scenes and animate them using motion capture. Over its twenty-year history, SynthEyes has been used on blockbusters, including Black Panther, The Guardians of the Galaxy series, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Pan’s Labyrinth, and King Kong, as well as episodics such as Foundation, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Fringe, and Lost.

The Boris FX Suite offers an end-to-end solution with creative editing, audio, visual effects, planar tracking, motion design and compositing tools. It features industry-leading products Sapphire, Continuum, Mocha Pro, Silhouette, Optics, CrumplePop, and now SynthEyes.

“I’m fascinated by the technical sophistication and precision with which Dr. Russell Andersson approached one of the most challenging problems in modern post-production: the 3D camera solve,” said Boris FX CEO and founder Boris Yamnisky. “SynthEyes’ speed and accuracy, object tracking, and ability to deal with complex lens distortions make it a perfect complement to the Boris FX Suite. Thousands of our users worldwide will now benefit from this remarkable technology in their daily work.”

“After twenty years of serving the broad visual effect community, I’m excited to start this new chapter under the trusted Boris FX brand,” said SynthEyes (Andersson Technologies) creator and founder Andersson. “Many of our artists already rely on Boris FX products to help tackle both visible and invisible visual effects. I cannot wait to push SynthEyes forward with our combined, expert development team.”

The artists at FuseFX utilise Boris FX Sapphire and Mocha Pro along with SynthEyes in their pipeline. “I have used Syntheyes since 2005 for many high-end and award-winning shows,” noted FuseFX DFX Supervisor Johnathan Banta. “It is the most affordable and versatile 3D tracker I have ever worked with — central to my digital makeup and photogrammetry pipelines. Tracking pixels is the most important part of any visual effect. Syntheyes has never let me down.”

Andersson will remain in his leadership role as Boris FX seeks to develop and sell SynthEyes 3D camera-solving tracking tools as its own application and leverage the 3D technology across its product brands. SynthEyes is available as a standalone application starting at $499 for a permanent licence.