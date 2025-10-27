Rajasthan leads India’s creative revolution with the inaugural AVGC-XR Summit 2025

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Rising AVGC-XR and Media Association (RAMA) has announced the Rajasthan AVGC-XR Summit (RAS) 2025, a landmark event celebrating International Animation Day and positioning Rajasthan at the heart of India’s fast-growing Creative Economy.
Aligned with the Rajasthan AVGC-XR Policy 2024 and the Atal Innovation Acceleration and Studio Support (AISA) initiative, RAS 2025 aims to transform the state into a global hub for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR) — fostering innovation, skilling, and entrepreneurship.
India’s creative economy is emerging as a key pillar of national growth, projected to contribute over $100 billion to GDP by 2030. Supported by initiatives such as the “Create in India” mission and the national AVGC-XR Task Force, the sector is driving new opportunities in immersive technology, design, and digital storytelling.
With XR, AI, and gaming reshaping industries like education, entertainment, and tourism, India’s creators are taking local stories global — and Rajasthan is rapidly emerging as their new creative frontier.
The half-day summit at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, will convene over 1,200 delegates including policymakers, creators, and investors. Key speakers include:
The event also welcomes 10 state associations from Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Kerala, symbolising India’s united creative ecosystem.
The Rama Awards celebrate exceptional individuals redefining India’s creative technology landscape:
These awards embody Rama’s commitment to recognising creativity, mentorship, and innovation shaping India’s creative future.
The Rajasthan CreatoVerse is a first-of-its-kind experiential showcase celebrating the state’s creative spirit. Featuring interactive installations, audio-visual exhibits, and printed showcases by Rama members — including studios, educational institutions, and independent professionals — it blends art, technology, and storytelling into one immersive experience.
The CreatoVerse stands as a tribute to Rajasthan’s emerging role in the AVGC-XR ecosystem, where imagination meets innovation.
The summit will culminate with the grand flag-off of the Rama Yatra, a statewide outreach and mentorship program that will travel across Rajasthan to discover, train, and empower grassroots creative talent — building a strong pipeline of skilled professionals for India’s media-tech sector.
On this occasion, Rajasthan’s official creative mascot — “Rasyo” — will also be unveiled.
Rasyo, an AI-powered immersive camel mascot, symbolises the soul of Rajasthan’s creative identity, blending tradition with technology. This mascot will serve as the face of Rajasthan’s creative economy, representing the state in the Rama Yatra, future summits, and all creative initiatives led by Rama.
“The creative economy is not just about art or technology — it’s about imagination meeting innovation. Through Ras 2025, we are building a bridge between local creators and global opportunities,” said Rama co-founder & national convener Nitin Jain. “With the right policy push and partnerships, Rajasthan can become India’s creative-tech capital by 2030.”