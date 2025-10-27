Outfit7’s ‘Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super’ secures UK broadcast deal

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Outfit7, the company behind the Talking Tom & Friends brand, has introduced its preschool series Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super on BBC CBeebies in the UK. The programme premiered on Saturday, 25 October, with the broadcast arrangement facilitated by children’s entertainment specialist Cake.
Produced in partnership with Epic Story Media and ReDefine Originals, the 52 x 11’ preschool series follows Talking Tom, Angela, Ben, and Hank as they stumble upon a mysterious device that gives them extraordinary powers, making them “Suddenly Super”. With a mix of humour, adventure, and warmth, the series introduces a new take to this globally popular franchise.
Outfit7 entertainment head Nuša Gantar said, “This UK launch is a huge milestone in what has already been an incredible global journey for Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super. We hope UK audiences will connect with our heroes the way the rest of the world already has, not only by watching them on screen, but by feeling like heroes themselves.”Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super made its debut on BBC CBeebies. With a UK toy line from character options set for 2026, the story looks set to continue well beyond the screen.