Crunchyroll and HoYoverse launch global collaboration with ‘Honkai: Star Rail’

Crunchyroll and HoYoverse have announced a collaboration to bring together gaming and streaming on a global scale. From 6 November 2025 to 27 January 2026, eligible Honkai: Star Rail players will be able to access Crunchyroll Premium at no cost and take part in limited-time missions offering in-game rewards.
Once the official event page launches, Honkai: Star Rail players who meet the eligibility criteria will be able to claim a 14-day Crunchyroll Premium Mega Fan trial by linking their game account with the anime streaming platform’s account. At the same time, the HoYoFair 2025 Special Fan Art Programme, titled Chimerric Park, will debut exclusively on the streaming platform for a two-week run. Linked users, whether new or existing platform members, can complete missions related to viewing Chimerric Park and earn in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades, Lost Crystals, and other items.
Chimerric Park is the newest entry in the HoYoFair series of commissioned fan creations inspired by Honkai: Star Rail, it will debut exclusively on Crunchyroll. This showcase will highlight the work of fan artists from around the world, presenting their pieces alongside popular anime titles in a celebration of creative expression.
The special collaboration, quests, and exclusive rewards will unfold across several rounds. The full schedule of events is as follows:
Crunchyroll emerging business executive vice president Terry Li said, “We know that nearly 80 per cent of anime fans play anime or anime-related games, and 40 per cent of our audience are playing pop culture defining games like Honkai: Star Rail more than 20 hours a week. Delivering in-game rewards to Crunchyroll members is our way of enhancing their gaming experiences and creating compelling moments to jump into titles that speak to our fans.”
This collaboration coincides with the launch of Honkai: Star Rail version 3.7, titled “As Tomorrow Became Yesterday.” The update introduces a range of new content, including the debut of Cyrene (Remembrance), a new five-star character. Players taking part in the event can earn up to 120 Stellar Jades and additional rewards by completing time-limited activities.