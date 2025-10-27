Forging the future: IndiaJoy and the cinematic renaissance of Cinematica Expo

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
In Hyderabad’s thriving innovation corridor, where timeless heritage meets cutting-edge technology, a new creative revolution is underway. From 1 to 2 November 2025, the HICC- Novotel will host IndiaJoy, South Asia’s largest digital entertainment festival, drawing over 40,000 creators and professionals from film, animation, gaming, esports, and OTT industries.
Backed by the Government of Telangana and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, IndiaJoy has evolved into a national platform uniting imagination and technology. With integrated festivals such as AMD GameOn, DesiToons, Hyderabad Comic Con, DreamHack, the VFX Summit, and Producer Bazaar, the event fuels South Asia’s creative economy bridging artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
At the core of IndiaJoy lies Cinematica Expo, India’s most transformative film-tech ecosystem. What began in 2023 as a bold experiment has, by its third edition in 2025, grown into Asia’s largest cinema-tech exposition, uniting art, technology, and business under one immersive experience.
The 2024 edition, presented by Sony and powered by Zeiss, set new benchmarks through sessions on AI-driven storytelling, virtual production, and advanced cinematography. Visionaries such as Ram Gopal Varma, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mohana Krishna Indrakanti, K.K. Senthil Kumar (ISC), Ajay Vincent, and M.V. Raghu turned the Expo into a hub of cinematic innovation and thought leadership.
Cinematica’s ethos is built on technological convergence—where filmmakers explore AI-assisted scriptwriting, real-time VFX pipelines, robotic cameras, and virtual productionlabs. Through hands-on workshops, masterclasses, and B2B collaborations, the platformstrengthens Hyderabad’s position as Asia’s cinematic innovation capital, bridging traditional craft with next-generation tech.
Behind this movement stand two visionary leaders – P.G. Vinda and Panja Shravan, whose collaboration defines Cinematica’s identity. Cinematica Expo founder and managing director and cinematographer P.G. Vinda and the Cinica creative council, envisioned Cinematica as a movement to redefine filmmaking for the digital era, merging artistry with technologies like AI, AR/VR, motion capture, and virtual production. Cinica creators council and Cinematic Expo executive director Panja Shravan, is the creative strategist shaping the Expo’s immersive brand and experiential design. His vision ensures each edition transcends a trade fair to become a cinematic experiencethat celebrates innovation through emotion.
Together, they lead a collective of filmmakers, educators, and technologists, transforming Cinematica into a symbol of India’s cinematic renaissance uniting creative industries across borders and redefining the future of film-making.
As Cinematica Expo 2025 – The creative convergence approaches, it redefines cinemas a collaborative, tech-powered art form, where creators and engineers co-design the future of storytelling. In alignment with IndiaJoy’s mission, Cinematica fosters cross- pollination, education, and partnerships, empowering the next generation of filmmakers.
In Hyderabad’s vibrant fusion of heritage and innovation, the future of cinema isn’t just being imagined; it’s being engineered.