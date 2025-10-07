Beyblade X World Championship to be held in Tokyo this October 

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The stage is set for the Beyblade X World Championship, where 33 of the world’s best Bladers will face off in Tokyo, Japan, the birthplace of the Beyblade phenomenon on 11–12 October 2025.
After a summer of intense battles at national tournaments across the globe, champions from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States will meet at the iconic Tokyo Tower to spin for glory.
“We are thrilled to see the Beyblade X World Championship culminate in Tokyo this October,” said a ADK Emotions NY representative. “This tournament is more than a competition- it’s a global celebration of skill, passion, and community. We can’t wait to see bladers like Elena take the stage and inspire the next generation of fans.”
Representing the U.S. in the 13 plus open class is Elena “ElenaBEY” Songco, a 31-year-old Blader from North Hollywood, California. She captured the national title at a special Target-sponsored qualifier held at Anime Expo in Los Angeles this past July. More than 350 eager fans lined up to compete, with 128 Bladers entering the tournament. In the end, Elena emerged victorious, securing her spot at the World Championship in Tokyo.
“I saw a small glimpse of how big the Beyblade community can be at Anime Expo. I am extremely honoured to be a representative of that community on a much larger scale,” said Songco.
For Songco, Beyblade is more than just competition, it’s about connection. She first rediscovered the game after a childhood friend invited her to a New Year’s Eve gathering. Her friend’s brother hosted monthly tournaments, and she quickly joined in. From there, her passion for Beyblade reignited. As she prepares for Tokyo, Songco is eager to meet competitors from around the globe and experience how different regions approach the game.
The Beyblade X World Championship was first announced in March 2025, with tournaments hosted worldwide throughout the summer at retail partners including Walmart in North America. Bladers aged eight to 12 competed in regular class tournaments, while the open class welcomed 13 years plus fans. Each country crowned its own champion, and now all paths lead to Tokyo for the final face-off.
The epic two-day tournament will be livestreamed worldwide from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM JST on both days, exclusively on the official English Beyblade X YouTube channel.