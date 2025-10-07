FICCI Frames 2025: Moscow Film Cluster extends attractive initiatives for filming Indian cinema

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
At FICCI Frames 2025, Moskino delivered a powerful message to Indian producers stating that bringing their production to Russia’s capital is now more accessible and financially compelling than ever. Backed by a newly launched 45 per cent international rebate and a fully integrated ecosystem known as the Moscow Film Cluster, the city is poised to become a premier destination for Indian cinematic storytelling.
The Moscow Mayor’s strategic initiative transforms the city into a streamlined production hub. The master plan involves building a robust infrastructure of sound stages and backlots, deploying a digital backbone of services, and launching a central operational platform. This end-to-end ecosystem is designed to maximise efficiency for film producers and power the development of new creative talent.
Gone are the days of navigating a maze of different agencies. The Moscow Film Cluster consolidates the city’s vast resources under the national brand of Moskino. This umbrella connects every facet of production to establish the full cycle of film production in the Moskino frames.
Special incentive measures
Moscow offers one of the most competitive rebate systems in the region and even in the world. In case of filming in Moscow there is an opportunity to reimburse up to 45 per cent of spent costs. Up to 30 per cent is provided as a cash rebate and the additional value is 15 per cent more in the sense of special discounts for services, visa and accommodation. This effectively reduces hidden costs and logistical headaches, making the overall production value exceptional. Incentive measure works for totally foreign productions as well as for co-productions at any project stage – development, production, post-production. In both cases, a Russian partner is required.
Moscow Film Commission
In an industry where every line item counts, the Moscow Film Commission offers a crucial advantage- its services are completely free of charge. As one of the few film commissions in the world to offer 100 per cent free support, MFC removes the barrier to entry. Among services provided by the Film Commission in Moscow are location scouting support, advisory assistance on any issues connected to filming in Moscow, assistance in getting official permissions for shooting in city locations, street and roads closure support, escort for dynamic road filming.
Film Park
Today it’s one of the largest complex of backlots and a point of attraction for tourists from all over the world. Film park accumulates filming, hospitality and administrative infrastructure at the 180 hectares area. Filmmakers could use ready for filming backlots or build the special ones for their filming.
Gorky Film Studio
This is the legendary film studio in Russia with a full cycle in-house film production and an integrated co-production and production service turnkey system. The studio also operates a virtual production pavilion.
Film Factory
A unique filming space gathering everything for the production especially supports post-production and VFX. One of the main residents of Film Factory is XOVP (eXtraOrdinary virtual production), Russia’s largest film production studio using virtual production technology. XOVP manages a pavilion with the largest arc-shaped stationary configuration of LED screens in Russia.
Cinema Chain
The cinema ecosystem extends to exhibition. Moskino operates 13 cinemas that are not just venues but cultural hubs, providing a potential distribution partner for finished films seeking a Russian audience.
This organic interaction ensures a smooth, efficient, and collaborative experience from pre-production to premiere.
Moscow offers a visual palette that can double for a variety of European and Asian capitals while retaining its own unique, majestic character. From the timeless grandeur of the Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral to the sleek, modern architecture of the Moscow City business district and the vast, picturesque parks, the city provides a diverse range of backdrops. Combined with world-class crews and a deep-seated cinematic culture, it presents a compelling alternative for Indian producers looking to expand their global footprint and create visually stunning content.
Moskino invites producers attending FICCI Frames 2025, to meet at the Moscow Film Cluster booth (located to the right of the main entrance) and discuss specific projects exploring how Moscow can turn your next production into a seamless and successful international collaboration.