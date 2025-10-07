New studio Limestone Animation launches with R.L. Stine’s ‘Stinetinglers’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
New Canadian animation and digital media studio based in Kingston, Ontario Limestone Animation officially launched along with its first project in development- R.L. Stine’s Stinetinglers. Stine is the mastermind behind the Goosebumps and Fear Street book series and has amassed more than 500 million global book sales till date.
Limestone Animation is designed from the ground up to embrace modern production technologies while championing the creativity of its team and collaborators. The studio is co-founded by industry veterans Sean Connolly and Donnie MacIntyre, who will also serve as co-CEOs.
R.L. Stine’s Stinetinglers is adapted from Stine’s latest horror anthology series, published by Feiwel and Friends/ Macmillan, which has already seen four volumes released with a fifth scheduled for 2026. The series is set in the seemingly idyllic town of Blooming Hills, where unknown forces unleash chilling terrors on local teens. The project marks a milestone as the first time one of the legendary author’s properties is being adapted exclusively for animation, following decades of global live action film and television hits.
“Animation is the perfect medium to tell the twisted tales of Stinetinglers,” said Stine. “These spooky stories will be brought to life in a way unlike any of my work before. But more than that, I was blown away by the unique spin the team at Limestone Animation proposed and I immediately knew they were the right partners to bring to screen my newest stories.”
“We’re honoured that R.L. Stine has trusted us with his latest book series. Stinetinglers is the perfect project to launch our studio with because it represents everything we want Limestone Animation to be: the home of creative storytelling that is bold, imaginative, and designed to bring audiences of all ages together. There’s nothing like a little spooky fun to unite generations,” said Connolly and MacIntyre in a joint statement.
Connolly, MacIntyre, Stine and Eric Birnberg will serve as series executive producers along with Yvonne Bernard and Dan Bernard of LA-based Lookout Entertainment. Limestone Animation will be attending the upcoming MIPCOM TV Festival in Cannes.