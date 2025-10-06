Top 13 finalists reach gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show’s Pitch Competition 

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 announced the 13 finalists for its highly anticipated Pitch Competition, showcasing some of the most exciting up-and-coming indie talent from around the world.
Sponsored by BACKND and Epic Games Store, this year the competition received over 100 submissions from developers globally. After a rigorous selection process, the final 13 have emerged, representing studios from Spain, Sweden, Thailand, USA, and beyond.
The finalists will pitch their projects live on 17 October 2025, competing across three categories: best visual, best game design, most anticipated game. Three winners will walk away with a cash prize of USD 1,500, alongside international exposure to publishers, investors, and the global gaming community.
The Pitch Competition remains one of the most electrifying moments of gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show, offering developers the chance to not only gain visibility but also unlock real opportunities for funding and publishing. From quirky couch co-op titles and narrative-driven experiences to ambitious online RPGs and fast-paced action games, the 2025 line-up reflects the diversity and creativity of today’s indie scene.
The competition will be evaluated by a powerhouse panel of industry veterans including Epic Games portfolio strategy director, Playstack senior discovery scout Patrick Johnson, Shochiku game business head Hiro Ishige, Kwalee business development head Adam Snook, and PQube senior product scout & business development manager Ariel Pai.
Additionally, the prize from the most anticipated game will also include a partial weightage from audience votes, collected live during the day of the competition. Together, this panel brings decades of expertise across AAA publishing, indie incubation, and portfolio strategy, ensuring each pitch is assessed with both creative and commercial lenses.
