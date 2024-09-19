From AAA games to over 50 indie titles: Here’s what you can expect at Gamescom Asia 2024

Video game trade fair Gamescom Asia has revealed their exhibitors and games lineup and key highlights to that will feature at this year’s event which is set to take place from 17 to 20 October.

The event will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. The event will feature exhibitors like PlayStation, Capcom and online virtual pet game Neopets. The 2024 edition of the event will showcase AAA games like Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds, GSC Game World’s Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl and indie titles like Outlier Games’ Mars Attracts and Springloaded Software’s Let’s Build a Dungeon.

Capcom’s lineup includes the Street Fighter 6 tournament called Capcom Pro Tour 2024 Super Premier Singapore, where two players who reach the grand finals will each be guaranteed a spot in another Street Fighter tournament Capcom Cup 11.

Gamescom Asia organiser and Koelnmesse director Daria La Valle shared, “Gamescom asia brings together all aspects of the gaming world, from major names like PlayStation to trailblazing indie developers, and everything in between. It’s the ultimate destination for gaming enthusiasts looking to be in the heart of the action.”

The titles confirmed to be showcased by Capcom include:

Monster Hunter Wilds – debuting to the public in Southeast Asia

Street Fighter 6, where visitors can get hands-on with its most recent addition, the game’s guest character Terry Bogard.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The featured games from publisher 4Divinity include:

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Final preview play)

JDM: Japanese Drift Master (Pre-release preview play)

Mandragora (Pre-release preview play)

First Dwarf (In Steam Early Access)

TerraTech Worlds (In Steam Early access)

Neopets will showcase its upcoming mobile games Faerie Fragments and Tales of Dacardia, while Korean publisher Sandy Floor will showcase its shooting team battle game Great Toy Showdown.

Indie Wavemakers at Gamescom Asia

The indie area – in collaboration with Indie Wavemakers, an indie game initiative by Gamescom Asia – will feature over 50 titles. Visitors will get to try out these games and meet the professionals who worked on them at their booth to gain more insights regarding their development.

Some indie titles featured will be:

Let’s Build a Dungeon by Springloaded Software

Mars Attracts by Outlier Games

Nif Nif by Springfox Games

Harpy Raiders by Clouds of Eternity

Island of Winds by ESDigital Games

Main stage highlights and meet & greet

The main stage is set to be a hub of entertainment, featuring a slew of events for visitors.

It will have a panel by BAFTA-winning voice actor Andrew Wincott (Baldur’s Gate 3), and the dulcet tones of Shihori (Melissa, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang). The stage will feature a cosplay competition, judged by internationally acclaimed cosplayers Charess Mabia (@charechii), Vera Chimera (@verachimera_x) and Angelus (@neotokyoproject).

Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto is set to take the stage on Saturday to share more about Monster Hunter Wilds and engage with fans during the session. After the stage segment, a meet & greet session will be open to all those attending the event.

Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto will be on the main stage on Saturday to interact with fans, and even play some live matches with them.

Over at the meet & greet area, fans can get up close and personal with some of their favourite actors and cosplayers, including Wincott (voice of Raphael, Baldur’s Gate 3), Charess Mabia (@charechii), Xiaoyu (@xiaoyukiko) and Shihori.

While this year will see over 150 exhibitors, the 2023 edition of the event featured Xbox, USA’s Lightspeed Studios and more.