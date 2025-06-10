BBC Studios Kids & Family unveils adventurous animated comedy show ‘Vanishing Point’ 

BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions has lifted the curtain by announcing a new comedy-action animation series for kids eight years old and above.

Commissioned by BBC Children’s & Education in a collaborative effort with France Televisions. It’s a 26×22 minute series and is helmed by BAFTA- winning and directing duo Tom Gran and Martin Woolley. Renowned for their unique storytelling style, Gran and Woolley add a new perspective to the genre, blending fast paced action with a vibrant animation style.

Vanishing Point is set to expand BBC Studios’ growing slate of original kids’ content. It’s committed to give a global stage to innovative storytelling.

The upcoming animated series by BBC Studios follows the story of four teens who live ordinary lives until everyday objects around them transform into wild, unpredictable supernatural powers, throwing their world into chaos.

Talking about the upcoming show, BBC Studios Kids & Family managing director Cecilia Persson said, “Vanishing Point offers a fresh perspective on action-driven storytelling that we can’t wait to share with audiences around the world. We are passionate about creating shows that resonate with children worldwide and it has been invaluable having CBBC and France Télévisions as solid supporters of Vanishing Point from the very early stages. Working alongside Watch Next Media and Kavaleer Productions represents the best in co-production – blending creative ingenuity with commercial expertise to produce a show that perfectly balances quirky humour, action and mystery.”

“Partnering with BBC Studios Kids & Family on Vanishing Point is an exciting opportunity to deliver a show for the eight plus audience that is funny, fast and furious and full of existential threats related to seemingly ordinary objects. Tom and Martin’s creativity shines through in wanting to make a show in which the extraordinary can happen in the ordinary and where kids are encouraged to see the world in a new light,” said Watch Next Media CEO Philippe Alessandri.

“Kavaleer is delighted to be given the opportunity to collaborate with BBC Studios Kids & Family on their fantastic series, Vanishing Point, and to once again link up with Watch Next Media,” said Kavaleer Productions managing director Gary Timpson.

“Families are set to be captured by the twists and turns of the adventures of the teen characters in Vanishing Point. This comedy animation series demonstrates our unwavering commitment and investment in the global animation industry,” mentioned BBC Children’s & Education commissioning (seven plus) senior head Sarah Muller.

“Vanishing Point is a funny comedy adventure that will resonate with anyone over the age of 8. It’s a fruitful collaboration between talented artists from both sides of the Channel, a true partnership that started at the very beginning of development and has resulted in a delightful series,” said Young Audiences and Education animation director Pierre Siracusa.

Official synopsis reads: The story is set in the undeveloped seaside town of Vanishing Point and revolves around four pivotal characters Ivy, Cole, Zefi, and Splash. These four friends together embark on the journey of unraveling the secrets behind the changing objects along with Bernie – a secretive, grumpy, and with a knack for understanding unpredictable objects. All of them build up a formidable team who are the real guards of the town protecting it from supernatural harms. According to the native people these objects possess extra-dimensional power inside them. As the squad is busy in keeping their supernatural objects on track, the inter-dimensional beings are silently plotting to drain the town’s cosmic energy.

Vanishing Point is a thrilling journey that shows bizarre objects turning into superpower elements unlike anything seen before. From chasing wild fridge magnets with a mind of its own to dealing with a bow tie that forces its wearer to reveal their darkest secrets, each episode of the show unfolds unexpected events, faced by a courageous team in new ways and offers a package of nonstop surprises. The show offers a blend of comedy and action with sharp humour and never-ending adventures.

Vanishing Point is a fine co-production brought to life through one of a kind partnership between BBC Children’s & Education for CBBC and France Télévisions. BBC Studios Kids & Family leads the project as both producer and worldwide distributor, teaming up with France’s Watch Next Media and Ireland’s Kavaleer Productions. The series also enjoys support from Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and France’s CNC, making it a truly collaborative effort across borders.