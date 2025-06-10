Asus introduces entry-level RTX-enabled TUF and ROG gaming series

Asus India, home to Republic of Gamers (ROG), has unveiled five new high-performance models, to strengthen its ROG and TUF lineup.

These devices are designed to welcome newcomers to high-performance gaming without compromising on a premium experience and ensuring that both gameplay and creative content production receive a high-end upgrade. The TUF Gaming A16 and TUF Gaming F16 deliver exceptional performance and rugged durability, featuring up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs.

Asus also introduced next-gen models powered by the 2025 NVIDIA GPU lineup, including ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 5060 and ROG Strix G16 with RTX 5070 and 5060 variants. With this expanded lineup, Asus ROG aims to redefine gaming excellence, offering next-level performance, cutting-edge technology, and immersive experiences tailored for every gamer.

The prices and availability of the models is as follows:

TUF Gaming F16: Rs 1,44,990, Offline: ROG stores, Asus exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay sales and Reliance and authorised retail partners. Online: Asus e-shop, Amazon. TUF Gaming A16: Rs 1,69,990, Offline: ROG stores, Asus exclusive stores and authorised retail partners. Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon. ROG Strix G16: Rs 1,69,990, Offline: ROG stores, Asus exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay sales and Reliance and authorised retail partners. Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon. ROG Zephyrus G14: Rs 1,84,990, Offline: ROG stores, Asus exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay sales and Reliance and authorised retail partners. Online: Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon.

“The 2025 ROG and TUF lineup reflects Asus’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming innovation. By integrating the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs and next-gen processors, we’re delivering unmatched performance, portability, and durability to cater to every gamer’s needs,” said Asus India consumer and gaming PC vice president Arnold Su. “We’re always in search of incredible ideas and experiences, and we aspire to deliver the same to the Indian gaming community. Over the years, Asus ROG has strengthened its gaming product portfolio with versatile gaming machines and the new lineup is nothing short of incredible. With this launch, we continue to strengthen the ROG ecosystem in India, offering gamers and creators a diverse portfolio of performance-first machines.”

Here are the features:

TUF Gaming F16- Featuring up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX (16 cores, 24 threads) and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, the TUF Gaming F16 is offered with up to 16-inch 2.5K 165Hz IPS display with 100 per cent sRGB and 400 nits brightness. It packs up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and a three-month PC game pass subscription. The TUF Gaming F16, powered by Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, will be available starting at Rs 1,44,990.

TUF Gaming A16- Powered by AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX (16 cores, 32 threads) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (115W TGP), the TUF Gaming A16 boasts a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA 165Hz IPS display with 100 per cent sRGB and 400 nits brightness. It includes 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-C ports, a 90Wh battery (50 per cent charge in 30 mins), and a three-month PC game pass subscription. TUF Gaming A16, featuring AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, priced at Rs 1,69,990.

ROG Strix G16- Designed for elite gaming, the ROG Strix G16 runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. It features a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula Display (240Hz, 100 per cent DCI-P3, 500 nits), 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 7, a 90Wh battery with fast charging, Intel AI Boost NPU, and a three-month PC Game Pass subscription. The Strix G16, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, will be available starting from Rs 1,69,990.