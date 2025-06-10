Flick TV secures US$2.3 million in seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners

Mobile-first micro-drama OTT platform Flick TV has raised US$2.3 million in seed funding led by India’s Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Gemba Capital and Titan Capital.

Flick TV is pioneering a new era of mobile-native storytelling through professionally produced microdramas – emotionally engaging narratives under five minutes, designed for vertical viewing. Unlike long-form OTTs or UGC-driven short video platforms, Flick TV fills the white space with premium short-form content that combines narrative depth and continuity.

Founded in early 2025 by Kushal Singhal and Pratik Anand, Flick TV was developed to address the demand for mobile-first, emotionally engaging storytelling. Singhal has extensive experience in short-form content creation, having built ShareChat’s creator ecosystem and scaled monetisation at EloElo. Anand brings expertise in user acquisition and engagement from his tenure at Meesho and Pocket FM. Joining them is Sanidhya Mittal, an experienced engineering leader who previously developed high-throughput systems at ShareChat and now oversees Flick TV’s technology strategy.

Flick TV co-founder Singhal said, “With over 900 million internet users and a surge in mobile-first viewing, India’s appetite for high-quality, short-form drama is booming. China’s US$7 billion microdrama market shows what’s possible, and India is on track for a US$5 billion opportunity in the next five years. Yet, the content production ecosystem for microdramas is still nascent. At Flick TV, we’re bridging this gap by incubating new-age production houses and building the microdrama equivalent of a film or TV studio. Our goal is to combine creator agility with cinematic storytelling to shape the future of streaming – smart, immersive, and tailored for mobile.”

This OTT platform is positioned to collaborate with top storytellers, production houses, and digital creators to produce high-quality microdramas across genres like romance, social thrillers, and slice-of-life. The company also plans to build a next-generation content engine, powered by generative AI and agentic workflows, to boost efficiency in scripting, visual planning, and production. From quick script and storyboard iterations to automated visual asset generation, Flick TV will leverage AI to speed up content production and testing.

Stellaris Venture Partners principal Mayank Jain shared, “India’s next entertainment wave will be mobile-native, emotionally engaging, and built for short attention spans. The Flick TV team brings together expertise in content creation and testing, along with a deep understanding of user acquisition and engagement—making them frontrunners to innovate and lead this emerging category. Their early traction and strong engagement metrics reflect their strengths in content curation and storytelling. We’re thrilled to partner with them as they build India’s leading micro-drama OTT platform.”

The funds will be used to scale content production, launch over 100 original titles across genres, and expand into four new regional languages. Flick TV also plans to invest in enhancing its mobile-first streaming experience, driving user acquisition and retention across channels, and building a cross-functional team.