Former Axis Studios executives Andrew Pearce and Paula Bird launch animation company Zaratan

UK-based Axis Studio’s former production duo Andrew Pearce and Paula Bird have launched Zaratan, a production company focused on animation for older audiences. The production company based in Glasgow is dedicated to deliver genre based storytelling with a new creative approach.

As per a report in Deadline, Animation studio Aniventure known for Paws of Fury and Stitch Head will provide Zaratan access to its production infrastructure and a first-look service agreement with Cinesite.

Andrew Pearce

“The genesis came from our love of animation and genre storytelling. Older skewing animation is a constant discovery. We were searching for an icon that encapsulated that sense of adventure and exploration, and we found it in the cryptid zaratan — the stuff of stories,” said Pearce.

Paula Bird

“Our each project – artists and storytellers who are not only masters of their craft but are also genuine fans of the content we’re creating. Stability comes from rigorous production methodology, and our strategic partnership with Aniventure,” added Bird.

Aniventure CEO Adam Nagle shared, “The future of older-skewing animation is extremely exciting, we want to work with the most talented people in the space. Zaratan was a perfect opportunity for us.”

Zaratan will work both as a production partner and a developer of IP. The company has already begun pre-production on a film project with India’s Arka Mediaworks and is developing a new series in partnership with France’s Fédération Studios. The series brings together talent such as Guillaume Lemans (Mayhem!), Antoine Charreyron (The Prodigies), Florent Auguy (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Dorian Marchesin (Legends of Runeterra).

Image Courtesy: LinkedIn