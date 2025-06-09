Toonz Media Group and New Gen Universe jointly brings ‘New-Gen Nanobot Heroes’

Toonz Media Group has joined forces with New Gen Universe in a partnership to reimagine the comic book universe as New-Gen Nanobot Heroes, a cutting-edge 3D CGI animated series. Toonz Media Group will finance, produce, and distribute the series globally.

Originally launched as a Marvel-distributed comic book series by creators J.D. Matonti, Chris Matonti, and Julia Coppola, New-Gen is now being reimagined for the screen, in a global collaboration between Toonz Media Group, New-Gen Universe, and Ketchup Entertainment.

The debut season will consist of 13 x 22-minute episodes, with writing led by Brent Friedman (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Eugene Son (Avengers Assemble), alongside four other veteran writers.

“Toonz is the ideal animation strategic partner to create the unprecedented 3D CGI animation style, bringing the rich New-Gen storyworld to life. Global audiences will be captivated by Nanobot Heroes, humans, creatures and robots as they adventure to New-Gen’s futuristic utopia, Earth and different alien planets. Ketchup is the consummate domestic distribution partner for capturing generations of fans, young and old,” said series director and executive producer J.D. Matonti.

Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar shared, “At Toonz, we are always seeking original, imaginative worlds to bring to life, and New-Gen is a perfect match. The fusion of cutting-edge storytelling, dynamic characters, and rich visual landscapes aligns perfectly with our passion for innovation in animation. We are thrilled to partner with the creative minds behind New-Gen and can’t wait to deliver this groundbreaking series to a global audience.”

Ketchup Entertainment, following its recent success with The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, will handle domestic distribution.

Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West commented, “New-Gen Nanobot Heroes is built for a new era of animation — cinematic, serialised, and unforgettable. This is exactly the kind of franchise IP we look to amplify at Ketchup: visionary creators, cutting-edge technology, and a world that demands a screen. With Toonz and the New-Gen team, we’re not just releasing a series- we’re launching a universe.”

The series, set after the events of the original comic, dives deeper into the high-stakes conflict between nanotech visionaries Gabriel and Deadalus. With its action-packed storyline, electrifying visuals, and deeply human themes, New-Gen Nanobot Heroes is set to redefine the animated sci-fi genre for a global audience.

The voice cast for the series includes, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Nick Wolfhard (Fire Emblem), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Luke Wilson (Stargirl), Henry Rollins (The Legend of Korra), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Taylor Gray (Star Wars Rebels), Molly Fahey (Grand Theft Auto V) and Tony Oliver (Lupin the III).

The series will be executive produced by original creators J.D. Matonti, Julia Coppola, and Chris Matonti, with J.D. Matonti also stepped in as series director. The deal between New-Gen and Toonz Media Group was facilitated by All Media Ventures president and CEO Allan Grafman who will also serve as executive producer.