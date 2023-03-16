BBC Studios kids and family, distributor and licensor for the hit animated series Bluey, announced renewals and new licensing deals across multiple consumer products categories in North America.

Apparel and accessories partner Centric Brands, apparel partners The Bentex Group, Inc; Handcraft and drinkware partner Zak! Designs, and holiday décor partner Kurt Adler have renewed their licensed programs with BBC Studios and will continue to roll out new lines. Following the renewal last year, costumes partner Disguise will now add an adult costumes line for this fall.

ASO, Children’s Apparel Network, DecoPac, Dynacraft, Gemmy, Issac Morris, NTD Apparel, Stoneridge and Thermos join the rapidly growing merchandise program in North America. The ten category-leading companies have begun to roll out new products inspired by the series and more will launch at retail throughout 2023.

BBC Studios America’s consumer products and business development SVP Suzy Raia said, “Bluey is a bonafide star with kids and families around the world and demand is high for series-inspired products. We’re so pleased to team up with such amazing partners, all leaders in their respective categories, who are as committed as we are to providing fans with even more play- and joy-filled adventures that extend the Bluey experience far and wide.”

Among the companies introducing Bluey products in the US and Canada are:

ASO – Decorated bandages and first aid kits (U.S.)

– Decorated bandages and first aid kits (U.S.) Children’s Apparel Network – Kid’s sportswear and t-shirts (U.S.)

– Kid’s sportswear and t-shirts (U.S.) DecoPac – Edible and non-edible food decorations and food decorating kits (U.S. and Canada)

– Edible and non-edible food decorations and food decorating kits (U.S. and Canada) Dynacraft – Bicycles and tricycles (U.S.)

– Bicycles and tricycles (U.S.) Gemmy – Seasonal décor and pumpkin activities (U.S. and Canada)

– Seasonal décor and pumpkin activities (U.S. and Canada) Isaac Morris – Children’s sets, tops, t-shirts, and outerwear (U.S.)

– Children’s sets, tops, t-shirts, and outerwear (U.S.) NTD Apparel – Kids packaged underwear (Canada)

– Kids packaged underwear (Canada) Stoneridge – Bicycles, scooters and skates (Canada)

– Bicycles, scooters and skates (Canada) Thermos – FUNtainer™ hydration bottles and food jars (U.S. and Canada)

This year Bluey won the 2023 Kidscreen Award for Best Animated Series – Preschool; Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show touring the US for the first time and Bluey’s second album Bluey: Dance Mode, featuring 17 brand new tunes from across all three series was announced and will be available worldwide on 21 April 2023.

Jointly commissioned by BBC Studios kids and family and ABC Children’s, Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios kids and family outside Australia. BBC Studios has a global broadcast deal with Disney for Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and China with all three seasons available on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior and more episodes from season three to come in 2023.

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and four-year-old little sister, Bingo. It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.