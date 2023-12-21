BBC Player on Prime Video Channels shared its Christmas content line-up.

The show DCI Banks features the tenacious and stubborn Chief Inspector Alan Banks and the feisty and headstrong Detective Sergeant Annie Cabbot who unravel baffling mysteries.

Blue Lights features three rookie police officers in Northern Ireland who have to survive their probation period. The team finds themselves fighting drug gangs, paramilitaries, undercover operatives, the local community and even their own colleagues in a battle for justice.

The show Ghosts is about a crumbling country mansion Button House, which is home to eccentric spirits who have died over different periods of history. With its human occupants, Alison and Mike, the episodes unravel into a comedy chaos of sorts.

The live feed of CBeebies on BBC Player and BBC Kids will bring content for kids and families. Here is the line-up: