Mattel, Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment announced plans to develop a live-action feature film based on the American Girl doll line.

The film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment (Twilight, The Maze Runner, The Fault in Our Stars). Lindsey Anderson Beer (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) is attached to write the screenplay and produce the film.

“Growing up, my sister and I were American Girl girls. I had Kirsten, and she had Molly. They didn’t feel like dolls to play with, rather real people whose worlds we got to imagine ourselves in. They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen,” said Beer. “I am so excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way, and proud to partner with Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill to create the American Girl movie I have wanted to see since childhood.”

American Girl was founded in 1986 by Pleasant T. Rowland, a teacher-turned-entrepreneur who created dolls and books that would nourish a child’s imagination and provide education and entertainment.

“American Girl is a beloved franchise, rich in history and storytelling with millions of devoted fans. Through dolls, books, live experiences, and television movies, the brand has captured hearts for decades,” said Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mattel Films, our friends at Temple Hill, and the incredibly talented Lindsey Anderson Beer to bring American Girl—one of the most iconic doll brands ever—to moviegoers everywhere,” said Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group co-president Daria Cercek.

American Girl is overseen by Kevin McKeon and Ivan Sanchez at Mattel, Vanessa Joyce at Paramount Pictures, and Isaac Klausner, Laura Quicksilver, and Annika Patton at Temple Hill. Beer is represented by CAA, Daniel Cohan at Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Cheryl Snow at Gang Tyre, and Shelter PR.