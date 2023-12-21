With its latest campaign Toontastic Winter Carnival, JioCinema is set to bring 24 new shows, providing more than 300 hours of content.

As part of this, JioCinema will drop new homegrown and international titles every day, from the kids’ network content of Viacom18 Nickelodeon, Warner Bros. and Paramount. The animated titles include – Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj, Shimmer And Shine, Paw Patrol, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kung Fu Panda: Legends Of Awesomeness, The Penguins Of Madagascar, Top Wing, Dora The Explorer, The Legend Of Korra, Tom & Jerry, Samurai Jack, Karadi Tales, Geronimo Stilton, Teen Titans Go, Ben 10, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, Zig & Sharko, Steven Universe, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Wacky Races, Chowder and Megas XLR.

Along with the content offerings, the platform is launching a watch and win experience “Khelo, Dekho, aur Jeeto.” The platform had recently announced its foray into kids entertainment with a Kids and Family offering.