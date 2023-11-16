Indian entertainment platform JioCinema announced its foray into kids entertainment with a dedicated Kids and Family offering.

The platform will cater to young audiences across tiny tots, kids, pre-teens, but will also cater to the family. The content will span over 3000 hours of Indian IPs and franchises from across the world, in more than five Indian languages. This includes kids’ network content from Viacom18 – Motu Patlu, Shiva, Rudra, Chikoo aur Bunty, Pinaki and the Bhoot Bandhus, The Twisted Timelines of Sammy & Raj, Kanha – Morpankh Samrat, among others. International content will include series such as Harry Potter, Transformers, HBO Storybook musical, The Looney Tunes Show, Super Mario Bros, Justice League War World, Garfield, Tin Tin, Trollstopia, Zig & Shark, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, and movies like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Teen Titans Go, Polar Express, Lego Ninjago, The Flintstones, Boss Baby etc. Through partnerships with local and global studios like Cartoon Network Studios, Dreamworks, EOne, The Pokémon Company, Animaccord and others, the offering will add fresh content every week.

JioCinema is including a Kids and Family profile in every account, granting children access to only age- appropriate content. Recognising the significance of screen time among children, the Kids and Family profile is combined with a unique Pin based Parental Control mechanism. With algorithms and technology, the profile will allow parents to customise the content access based on their child’s life stage, giving them complete control.

“At JioCinema, we are deeply committed to building a one-stop destination for all things entertainment,” said JioCinema spokesperson. “We are invested in understanding Indian audiences and their preferences and continue to evolve as the preferred source for all their entertainment needs. Our newly added Kids and Family category will unlock access to millions of families across India and enrich family consumption. With the best content from India and around the world, available in multiple languages, we aim to be inclusive and an enabler of wider consumption with fewer barriers.”

Headlining the rollout of the kids and family slate is the Pokemania festival, marking an exciting chapter for fans of the beloved Japanese Pokémon franchise. As the exclusive home to over 1000 episodes and 21 movies, JioCinema will be celebrating the fervour surrounding the poke-monsters with a new season unveiled every Thursday, starting on 16 November with Season 12.