Leading creator of animated series for children and families worldwide StudioNX (Niko and the Sword of Light) has partnered with leading development and production studio Toon City Vancouver to bring its new 2D animated comedy adventure series Virtual Realiteens, for children aged eight to 12, to international audiences.

Now in development, Virtual Realiteens is based on the concept by Emmy Award-winning creators Adam Jeffcoat, Jim Bryson and Matt Lyon. The series will be presented at Kidscreen 2024 in San Diego.

Virtual Realiteens (26 x 22) is an awesomely uncool teen and his oddball crew gain videogame superpowers and must defend their school from a treasure-trove of sinister eight-bit aliens and monsters.

“We wanted to explore a story about an obnoxious new kid that truly believes he is a legend yet the whole school seems to disagree. How would he prove himself once and for all? Well, if it was the 1980s, he would do something outlandish like turning himself into a real-life video game superhero with the help of some tech savvy misfits. That felt like a great premise for an animated comedy” said Jeffcoat.

“When Adam and Jim pitched me Realiteens, I immediately wanted to be involved. I can’t think of a better medium for mixing 1980’s science fiction with over-the-top, eye watering comedy than hand drawn animation. Combining low-fi visuals, razor sharp comedic cuts and loads of keytar. This is a world I want to explore!,” said Toon City Vancouver CEO Trevor Bentley.

Bentley will be attending Kidscreen in February and looks forward to connecting with distributors and broadcasters looking for an extremely timely, funny series.