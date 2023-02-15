The year’s best work in children’s television and digital media was singled out and celebrated at the recently concluded Kidscreen Awards. The ceremony was hosted by drag performers and child educators Fay Slift and Fluffy Soufflé (stars of The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy) and was exclusively sponsored by the Canada Media Fund.

Deepa & Anoop, Mattel Television’s first animated series created by acclaimed Indian animator Munjal Shroff, accomplished writer Lisa Goldman (Dragon Tales) and award-winning producer Heather Kenyon (Doki Adventures) won big at the 14th Annual Kidscreen Awards.

“And we won!!! Not one, not two but four Kidscreen Awards!! a)Best New Preschool Show b)Best Inclusivity c)Best Music d)Best Voice Talent. Unbelievable!!!! With Christopher Keenan and my co-creators Lisa Goldman and Heather Kenyon in Miami at the Kidscreen Awards. Huge moment for Team Deepa and Anoop. Take a bow,” Shroff shared on his LinkedIn profile.

He also thanked Daniel Ingram for the amazing music and congratulated him for the win for best music.

“And congratulations to our absolutely amazing voice talent for the win for Best Voice Talent. And our super talented writing team led by Atul Rao. Thanks you so much to Teale Sperling and Jeffrey Hawley for all their amazing work and ensuring the production stays on track. Thank you so much to the teams at Mattel Inc., Netflix, Graphiti Multimedia Pvt Ltd and to all our friends and family for all the love and support,” Shroff further mentioned.

Determined by two panels of esteemed industry judges, awards in the Programming and Creative Talent categories were given to the following entries:

Programming- Preschool Category:

Best New Series

Deepa & Anoop

Mattel Television for Netflix

Best Animated Series

Bluey—Season 3

BBC Studios Kids & Family, Ludo Studio, ABC Australia

Best Live-Action Series

Helpsters

Sesame Workshop for AppleTV+

Best Mixed-Media Series

The Tiny Chef Show

Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Show Productions, Factory, Nickelodeon Animation, Dunshire Productions

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

Disney Television Animation

Best Holiday or Special Episode

“Holiday Goose Chase”—Madagascar: A Little Wild

DreamWorks Animation for Hulu and Peacock

Best Podcast

Little Stories Everywhere

Wondery, Amazon Music

Best Inclusivity

Deepa & Anoop

Mattel Television for Netflix

Best in Class

Holiday Goose Chase—Madagascar: A Little Wild

DreamWorks Animation for Hulu and Peacock

Programming- Kids Category

Best New Series

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

DreamWorks Animation for Netflix

Best Animated Series

Miraculous:Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Zagtoon, Method Animation, Disney Channel

Best Live-Action Series

Raising Dion

Netflix

Best Mixed-Media Series

The Brilliant World of Tom Gates

TG Entertainment, Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions, Sky Kids

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Superworm

Magic Light Pictures for BBC One

Best Holiday or Special Episode

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love

WildBrain for AppleTV+

Best Podcast

Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest

Pinna

Best Inclusivity

Raising Dion

Netflix

Best in Class

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

DreamWorks Animation for Netflix

Programming- Tweens/Teens Category

Best New Series

Heartstopper

See-Saw Films for Netflix

Best Animated Series

Central Park

20th Television for Apple TV+

Best Live-Action Series

Heartstopper

See-Saw Films for Netflix

Best Mixed-Media Series

Lost Ollie

21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment, Pulse Films for HBO/HBO Max

Best Podcast

Tomorrow—The Continuing Adventures of Annie Warbucks

Gen-Z Media

Best Inclusivity

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Bar Productions, Disney Television Animation, WildBrain

Best in Class

Heartstopper

See-Saw Films for Netflix

Creative Talent Category

Best Acting

Heartstopper

See-Saw Films for Netflix

Best Animation

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Aardman for Netflix

Best Design

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

DreamWorks Animation for Netflix

Best Directing

The Tiny Chef Show

Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Show Productions, Factory, Nickelodeon Animation, Dunshire Productions

Best Music

Deepa & Anoop

Mattel Television for Netflix

Best Writing

Central Park

20th Television for Apple TV+

Best Voice Talent

Deepa & Anoop

Mattel Television for Netflix

There is also a set of Kidscreen Awards designed to spotlight the best efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided through online voting by Kidscreen readers in December.

Broadcasting Category

Channel of the Year

PBS KIDS

Best On-Air Host or Hosting Team

Miranda Cosgrove, Rob Gronkowski—The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon

Best Kids-Only Streaming Service

Amazon Kids+

And rounding out the Kidscreen Awards program is a set of digital categories for preschool (ages zero to five) and kids (ages six and up). Here are the winners:

Digital Preschool Category

Best Website

Donkey Hodie

Fred Rogers Productions, Curious Media for PBS KIDS

Best Web/App Series—Original

Miikshi

Shaftesbury, Gazelle Automations

Best Web/App Series—Branded

#ComingTogether Word of the Day

Sesame Workshop

Best Learning App—Original

Lingokids

Lingokids

Best Game App—Branded

PAW Patrol Rescue World

Budge Studios, Nickelodeon

Best YouTube Channel

Blue’s Clues & You

Nick Jr.

Best Alternative Game

Xavier Riddle Museum Maker

9 Story Media Group, Relish for PBS KIDS

Digital-Kids Category

Best Website

CBC Kids

CBC Kids

Best Web/App Series—Original

Feel Your Best Self

University of Connecticut, Puppet Motion, Luminous Creative Agency

Best Web/App Series—Branded

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale

eOne, Lil Critter Workshop

Best Learning App—Original

ABCmouse Early Learning Academy

Age of Learning

Best Learning App—Branded

Cyberchase: Duck Dash

The WNET Group, Bridge Multimedia, Relish for PBS KIDS

Best Game App—Original

Kuato Dino Tales

Kuato Studios

Best Game App—Branded

Nickverse

Paramount Games, Dubit

Best YouTube Channel

Dodo Kids

The Dodo, Vox Media

Best Alternative Game

Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition

Coolabi, Aldrich-Callen Studios