The year’s best work in children’s television and digital media was singled out and celebrated at the recently concluded Kidscreen Awards. The ceremony was hosted by drag performers and child educators Fay Slift and Fluffy Soufflé (stars of The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy) and was exclusively sponsored by the Canada Media Fund.
Deepa & Anoop, Mattel Television’s first animated series created by acclaimed Indian animator Munjal Shroff, accomplished writer Lisa Goldman (Dragon Tales) and award-winning producer Heather Kenyon (Doki Adventures) won big at the 14th Annual Kidscreen Awards.
“And we won!!! Not one, not two but four Kidscreen Awards!! a)Best New Preschool Show b)Best Inclusivity c)Best Music d)Best Voice Talent. Unbelievable!!!! With Christopher Keenan and my co-creators Lisa Goldman and Heather Kenyon in Miami at the Kidscreen Awards. Huge moment for Team Deepa and Anoop. Take a bow,” Shroff shared on his LinkedIn profile.
He also thanked Daniel Ingram for the amazing music and congratulated him for the win for best music.
“And congratulations to our absolutely amazing voice talent for the win for Best Voice Talent. And our super talented writing team led by Atul Rao. Thanks you so much to Teale Sperling and Jeffrey Hawley for all their amazing work and ensuring the production stays on track. Thank you so much to the teams at Mattel Inc., Netflix, Graphiti Multimedia Pvt Ltd and to all our friends and family for all the love and support,” Shroff further mentioned.
Determined by two panels of esteemed industry judges, awards in the Programming and Creative Talent categories were given to the following entries:
Programming- Preschool Category:
Best New Series
Deepa & Anoop
Mattel Television for Netflix
Best Animated Series
Bluey—Season 3
BBC Studios Kids & Family, Ludo Studio, ABC Australia
Best Live-Action Series
Helpsters
Sesame Workshop for AppleTV+
Best Mixed-Media Series
The Tiny Chef Show
Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Show Productions, Factory, Nickelodeon Animation, Dunshire Productions
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
Disney Television Animation
Best Holiday or Special Episode
“Holiday Goose Chase”—Madagascar: A Little Wild
DreamWorks Animation for Hulu and Peacock
Best Podcast
Little Stories Everywhere
Wondery, Amazon Music
Best Inclusivity
Deepa & Anoop
Mattel Television for Netflix
Best in Class
Holiday Goose Chase—Madagascar: A Little Wild
DreamWorks Animation for Hulu and Peacock
Programming- Kids Category
Best New Series
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
DreamWorks Animation for Netflix
Best Animated Series
Miraculous:Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Zagtoon, Method Animation, Disney Channel
Best Live-Action Series
Raising Dion
Netflix
Best Mixed-Media Series
The Brilliant World of Tom Gates
TG Entertainment, Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions, Sky Kids
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
Superworm
Magic Light Pictures for BBC One
Best Holiday or Special Episode
Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love
WildBrain for AppleTV+
Best Podcast
Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest
Pinna
Best Inclusivity
Raising Dion
Netflix
Best in Class
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
DreamWorks Animation for Netflix
Programming- Tweens/Teens Category
Best New Series
Heartstopper
See-Saw Films for Netflix
Best Animated Series
Central Park
20th Television for Apple TV+
Best Live-Action Series
Heartstopper
See-Saw Films for Netflix
Best Mixed-Media Series
Lost Ollie
21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment, Pulse Films for HBO/HBO Max
Best Podcast
Tomorrow—The Continuing Adventures of Annie Warbucks
Gen-Z Media
Best Inclusivity
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Bar Productions, Disney Television Animation, WildBrain
Best in Class
Heartstopper
See-Saw Films for Netflix
Creative Talent Category
Best Acting
Heartstopper
See-Saw Films for Netflix
Best Animation
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Aardman for Netflix
Best Design
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
DreamWorks Animation for Netflix
Best Directing
The Tiny Chef Show
Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Show Productions, Factory, Nickelodeon Animation, Dunshire Productions
Best Music
Deepa & Anoop
Mattel Television for Netflix
Best Writing
Central Park
20th Television for Apple TV+
Best Voice Talent
Mattel Television for Netflix
There is also a set of Kidscreen Awards designed to spotlight the best efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided through online voting by Kidscreen readers in December.
Broadcasting Category
Channel of the Year
PBS KIDS
Best On-Air Host or Hosting Team
Miranda Cosgrove, Rob Gronkowski—The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards
Nickelodeon
Best Kids-Only Streaming Service
Amazon Kids+
And rounding out the Kidscreen Awards program is a set of digital categories for preschool (ages zero to five) and kids (ages six and up). Here are the winners:
Digital Preschool Category
Best Website
Donkey Hodie
Fred Rogers Productions, Curious Media for PBS KIDS
Best Web/App Series—Original
Miikshi
Shaftesbury, Gazelle Automations
Best Web/App Series—Branded
#ComingTogether Word of the Day
Sesame Workshop
Best Learning App—Original
Lingokids
Lingokids
Best Game App—Branded
PAW Patrol Rescue World
Budge Studios, Nickelodeon
Best YouTube Channel
Blue’s Clues & You
Nick Jr.
Best Alternative Game
Xavier Riddle Museum Maker
9 Story Media Group, Relish for PBS KIDS
Digital-Kids Category
Best Website
CBC Kids
CBC Kids
Best Web/App Series—Original
Feel Your Best Self
University of Connecticut, Puppet Motion, Luminous Creative Agency
Best Web/App Series—Branded
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale
eOne, Lil Critter Workshop
Best Learning App—Original
ABCmouse Early Learning Academy
Age of Learning
Best Learning App—Branded
Cyberchase: Duck Dash
The WNET Group, Bridge Multimedia, Relish for PBS KIDS
Best Game App—Original
Kuato Dino Tales
Kuato Studios
Best Game App—Branded
Nickverse
Paramount Games, Dubit
Best YouTube Channel
Dodo Kids
The Dodo, Vox Media
Best Alternative Game
Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition
Coolabi, Aldrich-Callen Studios