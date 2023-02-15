Studio 100 Media, an independent studio for kids and family entertainment, is aiming to take advantage of the top ratings and massive YouTube figures achieved for its hit series Mia and me (O mundo de Mia) in Brazil, by collaborating with licensing agency Lotus Global Marketing.

Lotus Global Marketing will be developing a licensing program and opening new markets for Mia and me in Brazil and the whole of LATAM. Seasons one and two with 52 x 26 minutes of this empowering series have been on air continuously on the free television network TV Cultura since 2020, achieving impressive ratings within the broadcaster’s target group of girls aged four to 11 years. Season three premiered on TV Cultura on 13 February 2023, and will continue to be supported and endorsed by excellent numbers on social media. As well as impressive ratings on its Instagram channel and Facebook page, its YouTube channel alone has over 350 million views and more than 875,000 subscribers.

In Europe and especially in the German-speaking territories, Mia and me is already a huge licensing phenomenon with several licensing deals and a successful master toy line by Simba Dickie Group.

Lotus Global Marketing CEO Celso Rafael said, “We are very excited to work with Studio 100 Media on such a wonderful brand with great potential in our territory. Considering the excellent performance of Mia and me on key FTA and digital platforms, we anticipate a complete licensing program in the upcoming months including key categories such as toys, apparel, back-to-school and stationary, health and beauty and F&B. With these categories in place, our mid-term plan is to aggressively develop marketing initiatives and support our licensees and retailers on their consumer promotions.”