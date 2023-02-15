The 13th and final episode of the anime adaptation of Hotondoshindeiru’s Uncle From Another World (Isekai Ojisan) manga will debut on the AT-X channel on 8 March, as well as on BS11, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and streaming services including Netflix on 9 March. This information was released by the official website of the anime. Additionally, on 18 March, AT-X will broadcast a marathon of every episode of the anime. The website is now streaming a preview of the 13th episode.

The final episode of the anime was delayed due to the outbreak of covid-19 in China. Instead of releasing the final episode on 29 December, the 12th episode was re-showed. The postponement of episode 13 also caused the release of the anime’s third volume on Blu-ray discs and DVD to be delayed from 22 February to 24 March.

In July 2022, the anime made its global Netflix debut as well as its broadcast debut in Japan. Due to the spread of COVID-19 within the studio, the anime’s fifth episode was released two weeks later on 17 August as opposed to its initial broadcast date 3 August. The ninth episode and subsequent ones were therefore postponed by the anime’s production committee in September because of the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections at Atelier Pontdarc and other anime production studios. The anime rather re-aired episodes three to six throughout September. From 6 October, the anime restarted broadcasting from the first episode.

The anime at studio Atelier Pontdarc is being helmed by Shigeki Kawai, while the scripts for the series are being overseen and written by Kenta Ihara. Characters are being created by Kazuhiro Ta. The anime’s opening theme song, Story, is sung by Mayu Maeshima. The last theme song, Ichibanboshi Sonority, is performed by Yuka Iguchi.

Yen Press has licensed the manga and it describes it as: Seventeen years ago, Takafumi’s uncle fell into a coma, but now he’s back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the ’90s console war!

The comic was launched by Hotondoshindeiru in June 2018 and is still ongoing.