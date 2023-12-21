Mobile-game developer Mystic Games today announced the expansion of its debut game Call of the Voyd as the title enters beta. According to the company, the beta version of its game has received 15k sign-ups and an average of 20 minutes playtime per session with over three sessions a day.

Call of the Voyd is a top-down shooter ARPG (action role-playing game) roguelite game with auto-aim precision. Players embark on an adventure, defeating enemies while discovering free NFTs to enhance their abilities and equip them for a competitive edge.

The alpha release of the game was in 2022. As per the company, the game’s average sessions per player is 14.2 sessions, day one retention is 92 per cent, day seven retention is 60 per cent and day 28 is at 40 per cent.

The beta release builds on the strengths of the alpha with the addition of multiple new characters, gear and features. The team will add content iteratively, responding to feedback from Call of the Voyd’s dedicated community of players.

The studio will enable Web3 elements to enhance the player experience. However these capabilities will only be enabled in the game once the team is satisfied with the game functionality and balance to ensure user experience is not compromised in the interim.

Founded in 2022 by industry veterans, Mystic is based in Berlin, Germany and is planning to open a second studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The team builds on 30 years of experience gained at King, Rovio and Activision Blizzard.

Mystic Games CEO Matthew Buxon said, “Our biggest focus will always be on player experience – we’re committed to making great games that our dedicated community really enjoy playing – this is at the heart of our vision.”

“I am excited to see the reception to the expansion with the beta release from our players as they are very much a part of the process for us. I am a firm believer that to create a game you need to align the ambition with the incentive. To create success you need to share in it which is at the core of our development ethos. I am looking forward to sharing more details of our next project soon,” Buxon added.

Mystic Games plans to release the initial alpha version of its second title in development, in Q4 this year.