Taiwan-based lifestyle gaming company Vertux recently announced its entry into the Indian market.

The brand is set to launch two products, the VertuPro wireless gaming keyboard and Zulu dynamic headphone stand in the country. Backed by a 24-month warranty, these products are exclusively available at a special price for pre-order on Amazon India. The VertuPro and Zulu are priced at Rs 4999 and Rs 1999 respectively, for the Indian market, with a special launch offer at Rs 3799 and Rs 1699 each.

The Vertux VertuPro Gaming Keyboard is crafted for precision and superior gaming performance. Its tenkeyless design ensures effortless key access for seamless gaming, featuring blue mechanical keys designed for up to 50 million keystrokes and customisable RGB backlight modes, it immerses gamers in a visually captivating gaming ambience. Offering wireless and wired connectivity, multi-device bluetooth, an 8Way directional thumbpad, USB passthrough, and 100 per cent anti-ghosting.

The Vertux Zulu Headstand is a 4-in-1 gaming headset stand crafted from ABS materials, offering stability with a non-slip detachable base. Its RGB aesthetic adds vibrancy to gaming spaces, complementing its practicality with built-in 3.5mm AUX ports and 2 USB charging ports, allowing seamless connectivity for various peripherals. Beyond being a stand, the Zulu protects headphones, organises gaming desks, and ensures easy access to gaming gear.

Commenting on the launch Vertux India’s sales head Gopal Jeyaraj emphasised, “We’re excited about our products entering the Indian markets. Our products cater to both beginners and seasoned gamers, addressing their needs for extended usage and seamless performance. With competitive pricing, these offerings are designed to resonate with gamers, symbolising our dedication to transforming the gaming experience for Indian enthusiasts and setting new standards.”

Vertux aims to launch over 30 SKUs in India within the next 2 months.