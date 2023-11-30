Prime Video and BBC Studios today launched a live feed of CBeebies, a premium play-based learning brand, on BBC Player and BBC Kids, two recently launched channels on Prime Video Channels.

Made available via a dedicated “watch live” tab, existing subscribers of BBC player or BBC Kids on Prime Video Channels will have immediate access to the CBeebies content, at no additional cost. The live feed will expand the selection of children’s edutainment content available to customers in India.

CBeebies, known for its commitment to learning through play for kids between the ages of zero to six years, is a trusted companion for families worldwide. From animations to interactive series, its content is designed to facilitate early learning while keeping children entertained. For the first time on BBC Player, the whole family can get together to enjoy Emmy award-winning Bluey, the Heeler puppy characterised by her abundance of energy and imagination, and the magical adventures of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa and Po in Bafta award-winning Teletubbies. Along with these, Hey Duggee, Supertato, Go Jetters, and other shows are also available to entertain and educate the kids.

Talking about the launch BBC Studios, South Asia distribution vice president Stanley Fernandes said, “We are delighted to add CBeebies as a live feed on BBC Player and BBC Kids via Prime Video Channels for our Indian audience. With its exceptional reputation for delivering safe and enriching viewing content through engaging and entertaining programming, the channel aims to keep its commitment to fostering early childhood development through content designed specifically for children.”

Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for Rs 599 and get access to BBC Kids as well. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids for Rs 199 annually. CBeebies live feed will be available with both, BBC Player and BBC Kids.

“CBeebies joins the existing content we offer through BBC Kids and BBC Play, which have received a phenomenal response since their launch a few months ago,” said Prime Video India Prime Video Channels head Vivek Srivastava. “The addition of CBeebies’ live feed to BBC Player and BBC Kids strengthens our commitment to enhancing the viewing experience particularly for children and families, and we are certain that subscribers will love the convenience of watching their favourite British content on a single destination, at no additional cost. Our aim with Prime Video Channels is to offer our customers an incredible diversity and variety in programming by enabling convenient access to content from other streaming services. We now offer over 28,000 hours of global and local programming across genres and languages through our Channel partners, with more to come.”