Electronic Arts (EA) has tied up with Skyesports for its mobile football game EA Sports FC Mobile, bringing the title to colleges across the country in a campus tour. The EA Sports FC Mobile Campus Tour happening at six colleges in different cities of the country started in November and will go on through December 2023.

The tour will take over one college for a full day with an interactive booth featuring the mobile game’s grassroot competitive matches, giveaways, and meet-and-greets with Indian gaming content creators like UnGraduate Gamer, Kaztro, Doctor Gaming, Tanvee and Karan Shinde.

EA Sports FC Mobile provides football experience on mobile devices and features more than 15,000 fully licensed players across over 650 teams and over 30 leagues – including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga EA Sports, Bundesliga and more. The game’s True Player Personality feature brings this authenticity to life in-game, reflecting player characteristics with distinct strengths and weaknesses that diversify gameplay and team building.

The mobile game tour will land in six different colleges across different Indian cities. The complete list of cities and colleges will be announced on Skyesports’ Instagram handle soon. Students can attend to participate in giveaways while showing off their skills in the game.

Commenting on the association with EA, Skyesports’ founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with EA for the FC Mobile Campus Tour. We’re excited to witness students from six diverse cities engage in the FC Mobile Campus Tour, showcasing their skills, participating in giveaways and meeting their favourite gaming influencers. This partnership is about fostering community, celebrating talent and igniting the passion for EA Sports FC Mobile among the current generation of gamers.”