For the second consecutive year, esports organisation S8UL has bagged the prestigious ‘Esports Content Creator of the Year’ award at the recently held Global Esports Awards 2023 in Las Vegas.

The brainchild of esports industry veterans Naman Mathur (Mortal), Animesh Agarwal (8Bit Thug) and Lokesh Jain (Goldy), S8UL made history by outshining global contenders such as Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera, Timothy ‘ITZTIMMY’ An, The Score Esports, One True King, Judo Sloth, Last Free Nation, Loud, Tribo Gaules and other well-renowned names. This victory marks a significant milestone for S8UL and elevates the stature of Indian esports worldwide.

S8UL and 8Bit Creatives co-founder Lokesh Jain also known as Goldy shared his thoughts right after the coveted win: “Winning the ‘Content Group of the Year’ award last year was an incredible milestone for us and to follow it up with another one this year is beyond words to express our gratitude. This achievement is a testament to our dedication, the hard work of our creators and the endless support from our fans. S8UL has changed the way gaming and content is perceived in India. We are not just creating content but we are shaping the future of Indian Esports and gaming creators economy on a global scale.”

S8UL’s talents which include Mortal, Scout, Payal, Mamba, Snax, Rega, Krutika, Sidd, Kaashvi and many more have won various esports titles over the years including the inaugural ‘Global Impact on Mobile Gaming’ award at the Mobies earlier this year.

“Winning in this difficult category twice, against some of the biggest names in the industry is a surreal feeling. These milestones let us know that we are on the right path with our vision and also give all of us something to celebrate at a time when the industry is undergoing significant transformations. This victory rounds off yet another historic year for the community. Thank you to the incredible team, our fans and everyone who believed in us! We are ready for even greater things in 2024! Onwards and Upwards, as always,” said S8UL and 8Bit Creatives co-founder Animesh Agarwal also known as 8Bit Thug.

Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur

Besides S8UL, Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, the co-founder and widely regarded as the ‘Face of Indian Gaming and Esports’ was nominated for the ‘Esports Personality of the Year’ category at the awards which was claimed by Disguised Toast.

Mortal has consistently been representing Indian Esports at the Global Esports Awards, having been nominated for the ‘Esports Personality of the Year’ last year. Prior to that, he had won second place for the Streamer of the Year for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

“Being the only Indian organisation to win not once but twice at the Esports Awards is a moment of pride not just for us but for the entire Indian Esports fraternity. This award recognises the incredible work of our talented creators, team players and the incredible support from our fans who have been religiously watching our content for the past few years. It gives us immense pride to witness S8UL’s innovative and exceptional content redefining the gaming content landscape of the country and propelling its growth. We are motivated to continue defying expectations and revolutionising the gaming landscape globally,” said Mortal who was there and collected the award on behalf of S8UL at the award night.

Dedicated to showcasing top-class performance and innovation, the Esports Awards recognises excellence in esports. The 2023 edition of the awards was hosted in Las Vegas where prominent names from the esports community all over the world were in attendance.