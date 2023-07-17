S8UL became the first esports organisation to be recognised for its impact on the global mobile gaming landscape with the “Mobies Global Impact in Mobile Gaming” 2023 award, late Friday night in Los Angeles.

S8UL, a brainchild of Indian esports industry veterans and gamers Naman Mathur (Mortal), Animesh Agarwal (8Bit Thug), and Lokesh Jain (Goldy), celebrated the victory along with the entire esports community of India. This achievement not only brings glory to S8UL but also elevates the recognition and respect for Indian esports on a global scale. This award is also a testament to India’s dominance as a mobile-first gaming country with 90 per cent of players preferring to play video games on mobile only.

The three co-founders expressed, “This moment is truly surreal, and words cannot express the depth of our gratitude to every person who played a part in our journey. Our success is a testament to the outstanding progress we have achieved, igniting a newfound enthusiasm within us to aim higher. This award is for, of, and by the Indian gaming community and we will always be thankful for the love we have received from the country.”

They further added, “Our consistent triumphs year-on-year fuels our ambition and hunger to push our boundaries to scale more heights. Through our efforts, we aim to redefine the gaming landscape in the country and propel it to the forefront of mobile gaming to put India on the global map of gaming.”

Alongside S8UL, their co-founder and the face of Indian gaming and esports, Naman “Mortal” Sandeep Mathur was also nominated for Mobile Content Creator of the Year. Team Soul’s prominent BGMI athlete Harsh “Goblin” Paudwal was nominated for Mobile Esports Player of the Year but the awards for the above categories were bagged by Judo Sloth & Frederic “Bennyqt” Gonzales, respectively.