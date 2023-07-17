Adda52 has announced its much-awaited 14th edition of the Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT). It is set to take place from 18 to 24 July, at Deltin Royale in Goa.

The tournament’s main attractions will include the highly anticipated DPT High Roller and the DPT Main Event. Additionally, participants can look forward to engaging in special events such as the thrilling Big No-Limit Hold’em Bounty and PLO, and the exciting Women’s Special tournament. Moreover, it’ll also have some new and exciting tournaments that have never been seen before like the Flip and Ship tournament and the Super Holdem tournament.

Speaking about the event, Deltatech Gaming chief marketing officer Joydeep Mukherjee said, “Adda52 is dedicated to delivering the world-class gaming experience to poker enthusiasts across the country. Our flagship events like the Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT), are a perfect opportunity for poker players to experience the adrenaline rush of the poker room and socialise with the top poker players of the country amidst the luxurious settings of Deltin Royale. An experience that should be on the bucket list of every poker enthusiast!”

This year, DPT aims to bring together a lineup of poker professionals and online qualifiers who will battle it out across various poker formats and stakes. In the last edition of the DPT, Kolkata-based 35-year-old Abhishek Paul emerged as the winner of the Main Event by making the best live score of his career of Rs 55.13 lakhs and took home the DPT trophy.