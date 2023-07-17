After two successful seasons, Hotstar Specials presents The Legend of Hanuman will return for a third season. Disney+ Hotstar had recently shared a teaser announcement for the upcoming season without divulging much about it.

The series is created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agarwal and is produced by Graphic India.

Having garnered high praise for its animation style and contemporary storytelling, the first two seasons of The Legend of Hanuman were a success in India. Both seasons have been listed by independent media consulting and data analytics group, Ormax Media, as the number one “Most Viewed Streaming Show and Movie of the Week,” with season one maintaining the top position for three weeks in a row.

“Working on this series has been one of the great joys of my life,” said Graphic India co-founder and series co-creator and executive producer Sharad Devarajan. “The actions of Lord Hanuman show us that courage and hope will always defeat darkness – and that the true measure of a hero goes far beyond the powers they have, but is defined by their inner strength, compassion, wisdom and heart. I am thrilled we will be able to continue to expand on this epic series, creating an animated event that transcends ages and inspires audiences for generations.”

Ormax also listed the series as the number two show in the Top 15 Hindi Series on SVOD Platforms in 2021, with over 23 million views maintaining a top position and becoming the first animated series in India to ever achieve that distinction, setting a milestone for the original Indian animation industry.

The Legend of Hanuman is also one of the top-rated original streaming shows created in India with a 94 per cent Google Audience Score and 9.1 IMDB rating. The mythic adventure tells the tale of one of India’s most beloved hero’s, retelling one of the oldest stories through high quality images and a visual spectacle never before seen in Indian animation.

Keep reading Animation Xpress for more updates on the upcoming season of the legendary animated show!