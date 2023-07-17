Digital marketing services company Media.Monks partnered with Indian electronica producer and singer, Komorebi to create a music video for her new single I Grew Up. Komorebi – aka Tarana Marwah – is a producer, composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist.

Recently, Media.Monks India had created music video using virtual production for artist Harrdy Sandhu.

For this latest video with Komorebi, visual artists and music artists created a narrative that incorporates her personal musical style and her love for gaming and anime. The company worked from conceptualisation and execution to post-production.

The process of combining on-set, VFX and CG with virtual production required the company to redefine the traditional workflow. This shift allowed the team to synchronise live-action elements and post-production. Each frame’s composition and lensing underwent scrutiny during pre-visualisation. With the groundwork in place, the elements of the project gradually came together during the production process and shooting as planned. This was then taken to the post-production table for further enhancement.

The music video showcases the journey of Kiane and her owl friend, Owlie, from the album’s accompanying comic book.

Marwah shared, “On a surface level it’s about combining two worlds – music and animation – marrying them to create a work of art. On a deeper level, I wanted to write a story about my life, and distance myself from it. The fantastical element of “fiction” allows me that poetic license with this release, as is reflected in the other-worldly music video. And yet this song is extremely personal, very powerful, very me. I Grew Up serves as a reminder that growth is a natural part of life, and despite the changes, one will always cherish their bond with loved ones.”

Media.Monks India film director Rajasekar Venkatraman said, “What began as a simple conversation with an artist evolved into a super ambitious project. As a fan, sharing similar passions in our artistic vision and creative sparks, it was a thrilling journey to see ideas materialize into reality.”

Media.Monka India managing director Robert Godinho said, “India’s potential in grand-scale VFX is immense and we firmly believe in the future of virtual production. As pioneers in the field, we’ve always been committed to raising awareness through creative collaborations. After all, to truly make a difference, one must not just envision it, but bring it to reality.”

I Grew Up is available on all streaming platforms.