Former Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) chief communications officer Katie Martin Kelley was recently named as Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Communications executive vice president. She will lead media relations and corporate communications for the film group, including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and newly rebranded Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

Kelley will report to Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs & CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy.

At MGM, she supported the company’s strategic global communications efforts across all divisions of the studio and previously worked closely with DeLuca and Abdy on a deep bench of films including Women Talking, the 25th film in the James Bond series No Time To Die, Licorice Pizza and House of Gucci.

“Katie is highly regarded as one of Hollywood’s top communications executives and a true master of her craft. We are delighted to work with Katie again and warmly welcome her to Warner Bros. during this exciting time as we accelerate the expansion of the studio’s film slate and our investment in the theatrical experience,” said De Luca and Abdy.

Prior to joining MGM, Martin Kelley spent 12 years at Paramount Pictures where she served in dual roles, overseeing domestic publicity and corporate communications for the studio. There she worked on several hit franchises, including the Transformers, Star Trek, Paranormal Activity, and Mission: Impossible and had an integral role in notable Oscar campaigns for ‘Best Picture’ nominated titles including Arrival, Selma, Fences and The Wolf of Wall Street, among many others. She also worked as a publicity consultant for award-winning production company Plan B Entertainment on its films Beautiful Boy, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Vice.

Martin Kelley is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.