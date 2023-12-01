Prime Bae Varun Dhawan has revealed the December 2023 lineup of Prime Video through a video where he shares the remarkable lineup of 15 new shows and movies.

“December is festive time, as the world winds down, many of us choose to spend quality time with friends and family, watching our favourite shows and movies. Prime Video makes this December special, with an unbelievably diverse line-up – from young adult rom-com in Flames, to a new title with entertainment legends – Neena Gupta, and Jackie Shroff, to poet and ace comedian Zakir Khan’s latest stand-up special, and the ultimate action thriller – Reacher S2, the slate has it all,” says actor Dhawan. “Who hasn’t found themselves grappling to keep pace with the incredible content at our fingertips every day on Prime Video? This film cranks up that conflict a notch higher – imagine having to keep up with a multitude of incredible stories all at once – enter multiple screens! As Prime Bae, I am thrilled to ring in this blockbuster bonanza. Grab your popcorn, coz it is showtime!”

Here is a list of what is in store for you:

Indian Content:

1. Dhootha – Dhootha follows journalist Sagar, whose life takes unexpected dark and dangerous twists and turns, as clips of newspapers start predicting tragedies. Starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles, the supernatural thriller will premiere on Prime Video in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada from 1 December.

2. Garudan – Garudan is a gripping investigative crime thriller, Suresh Gopi takes on the role of the unwavering police officer Harish Madhav, guiding viewers through a high-stakes narrative. Produced by Listin Stephen, directed by Arun Varma, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy, Garudan features Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon in lead roles, with Abhirami in a pivotal and compelling role.

3. Mast Mein Rehne Ka (Original Movie) – Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption. Written and directed by Vijay Maurya, the movie has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya. The film features a talented ensemble cast featuring veteran Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, alongside Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

4. Zakir Khan – Mann Pasand (Standup special)

5. ImMATURE S3 (Series)

6. Mission Start Ab (Original Series)

7. Flames S4 (Series)

8. Dry Day (Original Movie)

9. Wedding.con (Docuseries)

International Content:

10. Candy Cane Lane (English) – In Candy Cane Lane, a man makes a deal with a mischievous elf who casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life. Starring Eddi Murphy and Tracy Ellis Ross in pivotal roles, the Christmas comedy will premiere on Prime Video from 1 December.

11. Merry Little Batman (English) – Directed by Mike Roth, Merry Little Batman is an animated family action comedy destined to join the rogue’s gallery of classic holiday movies. When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays.

12. Reacher S2 (English) – Based on the 11th book in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel series titled Bad Luck and Trouble. Reacher (played by Alan Ritchson) is contacted by a woman from Reacher’s disbanded military investigative unit, using a signal only Reacher would understand. She informs him about the brutal murder of a man with whom they both served. Soon Reacher is reuniting with the survivors of his old team, scrambling to raise the living, bury the dead, and connect the dots in a mystery that is growing darker by the day. The deeper they dig, the more they don’t know – about two other comrades who have suddenly gone missing, and a trail that leads into the neon of Atlantic City and the darkness of international terrorism.

13. My Man is Cupid (Korean) – My Man is Cupid revolves around the blossoming love between a fallen fairy and a young woman working at an animal shelter. While the woman has had several love interests, every relationship she’s entered always leads to her partner’s near-death experience. The Korean drama will premiere with two episodes on Prime Video from 1 December.

14. Silver and the book of dreams (German) – Directed by Helena Hufnagel, Silver and the book of dreams stars Jana McKinnon, Rhys Mannion, and Chaneil Kular. The film revolves around Liv who moves to London, she meets a mysterious group of boys who pull her into the world of dream travel. She and her band of dream-wanderers conduct a ritual to make their biggest dream come true, but it demands the gravest sacrifice. The film will premiere on Prime Video on 15 December.

15. Death Game Part 1 (Korean) – Death’s Game, based on a popular webtoon of the same name, is led by Seo In-guk and Park So-dam. The fantasy-drama series centers on Choi Yee-jae (Seo In-guk), who is down on his luck in every facet of his life. Overwhelmed with all of his failures, Yee-jae decides to take his own life and “control death.” Death (Park So-dam) then decides to punish Yee-jae and he is reincarnated 12 different times, living 12 different lives. As a part of his punishment, Yee-jae must stop their imminent deaths. Death Game Part 1 will premiere on Prime Video from 15 December.

Amazon Prime is available for an annual membership of Rs. 1499 and consumers can also buy Prime Video Mobile Edition at Rs 599 per year.