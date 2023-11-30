After Valorant introduced its competitive gaming mode, Premier, the mode is undergoing continuous improvements and is scheduled to receive updates, starting with Episode 7 Act II. Starting from 22 November, gaming fans can look forward to a lot more action.

Among these updates are the introduction of official divisions, an expansion of weekly matches to incorporate all seven maps from the competitive pool, and a player performance and outcome tracking system.

Riot Games India & South Asia country head Arun Rajappa said, “Valorant Premier has been well received in India and South Asia, and we attribute this to the active and supportive gaming community. We are creating a bright future for gaming together with the players, and we are extremely grateful for their passion and dedication!”

Reflecting on the first season, Binks, an avid gamer, streamer, and content creator who embarked on his gaming journey during his school days, expressed, “Being part of the Valorant community is an honour. The infectious energy and passion of both players and fans fuels my enthusiasm. I’m looking forward to new teams and players getting better as the seasons go on, which should make for some exciting developments in the gaming landscape.”

Building on this, SKRossi, a prominent Indian game streamer shared, “As Premier teams step onto the stage and the competition gets more intense, I’m really excited to see where it goes! The Valorant scene has tons of potential, and I’m eager to witness new teams stepping up and taking the competition to the next level in India.”

Valorant has been appreciated within the highly competitive South Asian esports scene, with Indian teams showcasing their skill on the global stage. The growing prominence of Indian talent and their achievements highlight the substantial impact the game has made on the region’s gaming landscape.