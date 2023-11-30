Ahead of ATF, Dutch sales agent Incredible Film has announced the second film from the animated Tummy Tom film collection, A New Friend For Tummy Tom. Incredible Film has released the first image from the new winter film (seen above).

A New Friend For Tummy Tom follows Tummy Tom and Cat Mouse on a beautiful snowy winter’s day, when a new dog on the block turns the lives of Tummy Tom and Cat Mouse upside down.

Tummy Tom is an animated film series based on the bestselling children’s books produced by Phanta Animation and BosBros. Tummy Tom is a funny, inquisitive, adventurous, and a slightly mischievous ginger tomcat. Together with his animal friends, he explores the world around him just like a preschooler would.

The character Tummy Tom first appeared in Sesame Street in 1978 and Dutch publisher Gottmer started publishing Jet Boeke’s stories in 1983. Since then, millions of Tummy Tom books have been sold around the world. In 2018, Tummy Tom celebrated his 40th birthday.