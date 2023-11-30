Pre-school animated series The Musical World of Mister Zoink created and produced by animation studio A Productions for Sesame, has been bought by Sky and launched in the UK on Sky Kids and Now TV.

Directed by Mark Taylor, co-written by Taylor with Ashley Slater and produced by Katherine McQueen, the fun series of shorts explores music and rhythm in a playful and colourful way.

With an upbeat score composed by Ashley Slater, The Musical World of Mister Zoink introduces the concept of different musical sounds to pre-schoolers with a collection of animated characters including Hoot, Bops and The Octos. Together with Mister Zoink, they have a series of crazy musical adventures.

A Productions joint managing director Taylor said, “The world of Mister Zoink is a colourful, characterful and imaginative place where we have fun with sound. We are delighted that Sky has launched this show in the UK on Sky Kids so a new young audience can enjoy the musical adventures of this wonderful cast of characters.”

He added, “The series was created and produced by A Productions in our Bristol studio and following investment from Cyber Group, our plan is to grow our slate of original IP from the studio.”

A Productions is an internationally recognised, creative-led animation production studio that makes children’s content for TV and film for audiences in the UK and around the world. It is part of Cyber Group Studios, the French animation studio and distributor of children’s and family content.