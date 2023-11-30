Three iconic locations, three epic stories.

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix on 14 December for Netflix members on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app.

Starting 29 November, fans can pre-register to play the game, featuring the titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile.

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to Liberty City. Where it all began. With a massive and diverse open world, a wild cast of characters from every walk of life, and the freedom to explore at will, Grand Theft Auto III puts the dark, intriguing, and ruthless world of crime at your fingertips.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition : Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man's rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti's tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.

: Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition: It’s the early ’90s. After a couple of cops frame him for homicide, Carl “CJ” Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition adds to a growing catalog of more than 80 mobile games on Netflix memberships.