‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ marks the new year with global box office collection crossing $1 billion

The Walt Disney Studios announced on Sunday that 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, cementing another monumental achievement for James Cameron’s groundbreaking franchise and underscoring its unparalleled connection with audiences worldwide.

The milestone makes Avatar: Fire and Ash the third film in the franchise to surpass $1 billion globally, establishing Avatar among the most elite franchises in cinema history and one of only a select few whose three films have each crossed the billion-dollar threshold. It is also the third $1 billion title released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2025 alongside Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has demonstrated the franchise’s signature theatrical staying power, building its global total through sustained performance driven by premium-format demand, and extended international play, hallmarks that have defined the Avatar phenomenon since 2009.

The key highlights include:

Global gross till date is $ 1.083 billion ($306 million domestic / $777.1 million international)

No. two MPA global release of 2025

No. two among the year’s top-grossing MPA international releases with standout results across multiple markets including China ($138 million and the second highest-grossing MPA film of 2025), France ($81 million), Germany ($64 million), and Korea ($44 million)

Franchise power with three Avatar films delivering a combined global box office total exceeding $6.35 billion to date

James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

The film is directed by James Cameron and features a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. It is produced by James Cameron, p.g.a., and Jon Landau, p.g.a., with Richard Baneham, Rae Sanchini, and David Valdes serving as executive producers.

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues its theatrical run in theaters worldwide.