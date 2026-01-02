‘Taarak Mehta’ franchise gets two new animated films

Neela Mediatech, which has built Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s (TMKOC) multi-format digital franchise, is now launching two feature-length 3D animated films on YouTube.

The first film, Gokuldham to Galacto, released on 31 December, and will be followed by The Big Fat Alien Wedding on 26 January. Both the films will be available on YouTube in six languages – Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The films place familiar TMKOC characters in new narrative settings while retaining the humour and community-led storytelling associated with the franchise. Each title functions independently while contributing to a larger animation pipeline planned by the company.

Neela Mediatech founder Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder said, “TMKOC was created to bring families together and offer relief from everyday stress through simple, relatable stories. Animation allows us to carry that intent forward for children who are growing up on digital platforms today. For me, this is about ensuring that the emotional meaning behind the show community, warmth, and shared joy continues to resonate across generations, regardless of format.”

Neela Mediatech CEO Harjeet Chhabra noted, “The strength of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been its characters and the emotional bond audiences share with them. Animation gives us the freedom to explore those characters in new ways, experiment with humour, and reach newer audiences over time. These two films are just the beginning of how we want to build this vertical. Digital platforms like YouTube support that journey by enabling steady growth through discovery and repeat viewing at scale.”

Building on the successful traction of its animated rhymes, the company is now investing in long-format storytelling designed for sustained digital consumption, repeat viewing, and platform-led growth.