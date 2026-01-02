Disney unveils new brand spot cherishing memories to kick off the new year

To ring in the new year, Disney unveiled a new brand campaign highlighting the cherished memories fans make with Disney that last a lifetime and become special moments of joy and connection with their families and loved ones.

The heartwarming video, titled Through Time, features Paige and her family sharing home videos and reminiscing about the treasured memories they have made with Disney throughout their lives. From her favourite Minnie Mouse doll to her visits to Disney Parks, this short showcases how Disney has been a core part of her life, including today as she continues creating Disney memories with loved ones that will last a lifetime- something many around the world can relate to. The video also aired during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, on ABC.

“At its heart, Disney has always been about creating unforgettable experiences that become cherished moments in people’s lives,” said The Walt Disney Company brand management senior vice president Joanna Balikian. “As we close out one year and welcome the next, we’re celebrating the unique connection fans have with Disney and the lifelong memories we have created together.”

This is the first video of a larger series highlighting the unique ways Disney touches the lives of fans and families all over the world, every single day. Celebrate the magic of Disney memories by reflecting on the moments of wonder, joy, and connection people have experienced with Disney over the years. Whether it’s a treasured visit to Disney parks, a favourite character, or a story shared with loved ones, these memories bring everyone together in creating new cherished moments and sharing the Disney magic with those who matter most.